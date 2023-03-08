Open in App
Rome, GA
See more from this location?
WSB Radio

Rome police say Burger King employee distracts manager with burger order to let in armed robbers

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bJnv8_0lCCnsD300

ROME, GA. — A Burger King employee is accused of assisting two men in robbing the restaurant where he worked. Police say he tried to distract the manager by ordering a burger.

The robbery happened late Sunday night at the Burger King off Shorter Avenue in Rome.

According to the police report, the manager saw an employee, who he identified as Derricus Wade, standing at the side door and Wade told him he was hungry and asked for a burger.

The manager said he let Wade inside the store and started cooking as Wade spoke to another employee as they were walking to the back.

That is when police say Wade let in two men wearing ski masks and gloves. The manager told officers one of the men pointed a gun at him and the employee and directed them toward the safe. Video shows the man grab the manager by the shirt.

The manager opened the safe door and the men took around $1,500 from the bottom of the safe and placed it into a plastic grocery bag. The suspects then demanded the manager open the registers, placing $420.63 from the front register and $1429.77 from the drive-thru register into the bag.

In total, the suspects got away with nearly $3,500.

Before they left, the manager said the suspects demanded the security footage from the restaurant. He instead gave them four electronic boxes that controlled the food displays. Each box was worth $375 and were later recovered by police along with cellphones.

Officers arrested Wade and charged him with armed robbery. The other two suspects have not been caught.

Police say they are working to recover any fingerprints from the boxes and cellphones to identify the suspects.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Rome, GA newsLocal Rome, GA
Man on the run for nearly 6 years arrested for shooting gun in crowded Floyd County bar
Rome, GA15 hours ago
Rome Woman Jailed for Stealing, Pawning Jewelry
Rome, GA1 day ago
APD commander found with loaded gun at Hartsfield-Jackson security checkpoint, report says
Atlanta, GA4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
12-year-old girl banned from metro Atlanta Walmart for eating a sucker without paying for it
Milton, GA21 hours ago
2 children were playing outside; a man with a gun walked up and robbed one, police say
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Update: Autopsy shows Cop City activist was seated with hands raised when shot
Atlanta, GA16 hours ago
Dunwoody police say couple accused of shooting security guard after skipping out on restaurant bill
Dunwoody, GA2 days ago
‘We have been left in the dark;’ Family of man killed at MARTA station demands answers
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
2 juveniles charged after woman found shot in the face, Atlanta police say
Atlanta, GA19 hours ago
Police: An argument about politics and religion led to man being stabbed in Carroll County
Carrollton, GA1 day ago
‘Cop City’ protesters claim multiple people detained as APD serves arrest warrant in neighborhood
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Woman shot in face in southwest Atlanta, shooter at-large
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Protesters say 22 people detained as APD serves arrest warrant near proposed training facility
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
'Just why?' | Family of man robbed, killed at Decatur bus stop demands justice at his funeral
Decatur, GA2 days ago
Two arrested in quadruple murder in Dallas apartment, infant found safe inside
Dallas, GA14 hours ago
Altercation escalated into shooting in southwest Atlanta
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
2 construction workers seriously injured after driver hits them on I-75, runs away, police say
Marietta, GA1 day ago
Serious injury accident and arrest on Cobb Parkway near Freys Gin Road
Marietta, GA1 day ago
Cherokee officials searching for culprit accused of illegally dumping tires, causing $50K in damages
Canton, GA4 days ago
Construction workers fighting for their lives after being hit by car in Cobb County
Marietta, GA1 day ago
East Lake neighbors say drive-by shooting is just one of many safety concerns
Decatur, GA2 days ago
Atlanta Police release video in Downtown homicide investigation
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
Kids steal, damage car and ride through Clayton County apartment complex: Police Bodycam
College Park, GA4 days ago
Georgia police officers find meth, nearly $5K in cash at man’s home, authorities say
Summerville, GA4 days ago
FBI: Convicted man who fled during trial taken into custody on I-75 overpass
Atlanta, GA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy