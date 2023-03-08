Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
6AM City

Summer music festivals in Nashville and the surrounding area

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BiL0M_0lCCnrKK00

Bonnaroo takes over the 700-acre Great Stage Park every June. | Photo by Charles Reagan via Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

Summer music festival season is fast approaching. If you’re looking to add more local and regional festivals to your calendar, here’s a round-up of all the ways you can get your groove on .

🎵 If you like a big party (and don’t mind the heat)


CMA Fest | The festival’s 50th anniversary features 150+ performers across multiple stages and nightly star-studded concerts.
  • Headliners | Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, and more
  • Dates | Thursday, June 8-Sunday, June 11
  • Pricing | Most stages are free, but tickets are available for Nissan Stadium concerts ($85.70+), select events at Ascend Amphitheater , and Fan Fair X ($20+).
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival | Bonnarooians from around the world come together in Manchester for four days of music , campground activities, and Centeroo fun.
  • Headliners | Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, Foo Fighters, Paramore, Lil Nas X, and more
  • Dates | Thursday, June 15-Sunday, June 18
  • Pricing | Camp or drive each day with 4-day passes ($340+) or pop in for a single day with a 1-day pass ($175+) — GA+, VIP, and Platinum upgrades available .
Pilgrimage Music Festival | The festival returns to Franklin’s Park at Harlinsdale Farm with 25+ musical acts , local art, a food truck park, and other activities.
  • Headliners | The Lumineers, Zach Bryan, The Black Crowes, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, and more
  • Dates | Saturday, Sept. 23-Sunday, Sept. 24
  • Pricing | Grab single ($169+) and two-day general admission or VIP passes ($239+) beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 9.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EF6YP_0lCCnrKK00

Luke Combs, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, and Carly Pearce are among the artists returning to Nissan Stadium in 2023. | Photo by NASHtoday

🎵 If you like good music in smaller bites


Sevier Park Fest | Head to 12 South for this community festival with 10+ artists across two stages and plenty of kid’s activities .
  • Headliners | Will Hoge, Lilly Hiatt, Roanoke, and more
  • Date | Saturday, May 6
  • Pricing | Enjoy the festival for $10 — children 17 and under get in free with adult entry .
Re:SET Nashville | Each day’s lineup features one headliner and three or more supporting acts at Centennial Park.
  • Headliners | LCD Soundsystem, Steve Lacy, and boygenius
  • Date | Friday, June 23-Sunday, June 25
  • Pricing | Single-day tickets start at $99.50 + three-day tickets start at $250 — VIP upgrades are available .
👀 Stay tuned for Musicians Corner (May-June + September) and Nashville Pride Festival (June 24-25), Live on the Green (TBA), and AmericanaFest (Sept. 19-23) lineups.

Don’t mind the drive? Put Knoxville’s Big Ears Festival (March 30-April 2), Chattanooga’s Riverbend Festival (June 2-4), and Mempho Music Festival (Sept. 29-Oct. 1) in
Memphis on your radar.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
5 homes we’re drooling over this month
Nashville, TN4 days ago
New law calls for Metro Council to be cut in half: What's next?
Nashville, TN3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy