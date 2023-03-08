Nashville
Nashville, TN
Summer music festivals in Nashville and the surrounding area
5 days ago
Summer music festival season is fast approaching. If you’re looking to add more local and regional festivals to your calendar, here’s a round-up of all the ways you can get your groove on .
🎵 If you like a big party (and don’t mind the heat)
CMA Fest | The festival’s 50th anniversary features 150+ performers across multiple stages and nightly star-studded concerts.
- Headliners | Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, and more
- Dates | Thursday, June 8-Sunday, June 11
- Pricing | Most stages are free, but tickets are available for Nissan Stadium concerts ($85.70+), select events at Ascend Amphitheater , and Fan Fair X ($20+).
- Headliners | Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, Foo Fighters, Paramore, Lil Nas X, and more
- Dates | Thursday, June 15-Sunday, June 18
- Pricing | Camp or drive each day with 4-day passes ($340+) or pop in for a single day with a 1-day pass ($175+) — GA+, VIP, and Platinum upgrades available .
- Headliners | The Lumineers, Zach Bryan, The Black Crowes, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, and more
- Dates | Saturday, Sept. 23-Sunday, Sept. 24
- Pricing | Grab single ($169+) and two-day general admission or VIP passes ($239+) beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 9.
🎵 If you like good music in smaller bites
Sevier Park Fest | Head to 12 South for this community festival with 10+ artists across two stages and plenty of kid’s activities .
- Headliners | Will Hoge, Lilly Hiatt, Roanoke, and more
- Date | Saturday, May 6
- Pricing | Enjoy the festival for $10 — children 17 and under get in free with adult entry .
- Headliners | LCD Soundsystem, Steve Lacy, and boygenius
- Date | Friday, June 23-Sunday, June 25
- Pricing | Single-day tickets start at $99.50 + three-day tickets start at $250 — VIP upgrades are available .
Don’t mind the drive? Put Knoxville’s Big Ears Festival (March 30-April 2), Chattanooga’s Riverbend Festival (June 2-4), and Mempho Music Festival (Sept. 29-Oct. 1) in Memphis on your radar.
