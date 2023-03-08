Open in App
Milledgeville, GA
See more from this location?
WSB Radio

3 arrested in connection to deadly shooting that killed 10-year-old asleep in bed, reports say

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23xCaX_0lCCnqRb00

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Three people have been arrested after a 10-year-old was killed while he was sleeping.

The shooting happened Monday along Harrisburg Road in Milledgeville.

Damarion Bird, 10, was asleep in bed when someone opened fire on the mobile home he and his father lived in, The Macon Telegraph said.

The newspaper said more than 15 shots hit the home, one of which hit Damarion. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

His father was not injured in the incident, the Telegraph said.

Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Masse told the paper the shooter was hiding in the woods about 100 feet away from the home when he started shooting.

Masse identified the shooter as Rodracius Demaris Stephens, 39, who was arrested on Monday and charged with felony murder.

On Tuesday, deputies told the paper they had arrested Shamonica Kiera Reeves and Charles Chavez Jackson Jr. in connection to the shooting.

Deputies are also searching for a fourth person tied to the shooting, Jerrell Antwoin Stubbs.

The newspaper said the motive behind the shooting remains unclear, but the sheriff said the home was targeted.

Information from the Macon Telegraph used for this article.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Milledgeville, GA newsLocal Milledgeville, GA
4th suspected arrested for shooting death of Milledgeville 10-year-old
Milledgeville, GA5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
17-year-old charged after 3 hospitalized in Byron triple shooting
Byron, GA20 hours ago
UPDATE: Teen arrested in Byron triple shooting
Byron, GA1 day ago
3 people shot, 1 airlifted to hospital after altercation in park
Covington, GA1 day ago
Georgia Bookstore Owner Found Dead in Creek; Ex-Boyfriend Charged with Murder, Kidnapping
Locust Grove, GA3 days ago
5 arrested after investigators execute search warrant in east Macon
Macon, GA3 days ago
Two brothers wanted for triple shooting in Macon now in custody
Macon, GA3 days ago
Two people injured in crash on Broadway
Macon, GA2 days ago
Wife of local man found dead in Baton Rouge requests another agency take the case
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
NAACP wants charges reversed or dismissed for those charged in street racing operation
Macon, GA3 days ago
Georgia State Patrol graduates 113th Trooper School
Forsyth, GA1 day ago
A popular metro Atlanta bookstore owner was found dead in a creek. Her employee is charged with murder
Locust Grove, GA7 days ago
Semi-truck crash on I-75 North closes lane of traffic
Macon, GA3 days ago
'The Case of Gram's Missing Teeth': New movie filming in Fort Valley
Fort Valley, GA2 days ago
Person who found missing Georgia man wrapped in plastic and carpet described the horrific discovery
Baton Rouge, LA5 days ago
Tractor-trailer bursts into flames on I-75 in Macon
Macon, GA6 days ago
Severe weather possible Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon
Macon, GA2 days ago
Bibb County high school students can now train as firefighters, earn college credits
Macon, GA3 days ago
Macon’s Francar’s Buffalo Wings closes after 30 years
Macon, GA3 days ago
Macon Housing wants to sell community center
Macon, GA1 day ago
Georgia pastor admits to raping teen near school, taking her to balloon release afterward
Macon, GA24 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy