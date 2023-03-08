3 arrested in connection to deadly shooting that killed 10-year-old asleep in bed, reports say

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Three people have been arrested after a 10-year-old was killed while he was sleeping.

The shooting happened Monday along Harrisburg Road in Milledgeville.

Damarion Bird, 10, was asleep in bed when someone opened fire on the mobile home he and his father lived in, The Macon Telegraph said.

The newspaper said more than 15 shots hit the home, one of which hit Damarion. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

His father was not injured in the incident, the Telegraph said.

Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Masse told the paper the shooter was hiding in the woods about 100 feet away from the home when he started shooting.

Masse identified the shooter as Rodracius Demaris Stephens, 39, who was arrested on Monday and charged with felony murder.

On Tuesday, deputies told the paper they had arrested Shamonica Kiera Reeves and Charles Chavez Jackson Jr. in connection to the shooting.

Deputies are also searching for a fourth person tied to the shooting, Jerrell Antwoin Stubbs.

The newspaper said the motive behind the shooting remains unclear, but the sheriff said the home was targeted.

Information from the Macon Telegraph used for this article.