Police identify man they say killed 57-year-old stranger in broad daylight in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA. — Clayton County police have charged a man they say murdered a stranger in broad daylight .

Officers were called to the area of Riverdale and Norman roads in College Park on Friday, March 3 just after 1:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they say they found 57-year-old Eric Crane lying in the southbound lanes of the street with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

Several witnesses told police that they saw a man shoot Crane several times before running to a car and speeding away.

Investigators have now identified that man as 21-year-old Devante Watson.

Police say Watson and Crane did not know one another.

Watson is currently in custody in Fulton County on unrelated charges. He will face charges of malice murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime in Clayton County.