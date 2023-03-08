Open in App
College Park, GA
See more from this location?
WSB Radio

Police identify man they say killed 57-year-old stranger in broad daylight in Clayton County

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EgG8L_0lCCnn2e00

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA. — Clayton County police have charged a man they say murdered a stranger in broad daylight .

Officers were called to the area of Riverdale and Norman roads in College Park on Friday, March 3 just after 1:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they say they found 57-year-old Eric Crane lying in the southbound lanes of the street with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

Several witnesses told police that they saw a man shoot Crane several times before running to a car and speeding away.

Investigators have now identified that man as 21-year-old Devante Watson.

Police say Watson and Crane did not know one another.

Watson is currently in custody in Fulton County on unrelated charges. He will face charges of malice murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime in Clayton County.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
South Fulton police arrest juvenile suspected of stealing cars
Atlanta, GA20 hours ago
Family fears 25-year-old Gwinnett woman missing for months was kidnapped
Lilburn, GA10 hours ago
Bond is Set for Corey Slaughter – Charged with 2021 Murder of 25 Year Old Woman
Acworth, GA10 hours ago
Man on the run for nearly 6 years arrested for shooting gun in crowded Floyd County bar
Rome, GA14 hours ago
Two arrested in quadruple murder in Dallas apartment, infant found safe inside
Dallas, GA13 hours ago
Police: Man found shot in southwest Atlanta, no arrests confirmed
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Update: Autopsy shows Cop City activist was seated with hands raised when shot
Atlanta, GA14 hours ago
2 children were playing outside; a man with a gun walked up and robbed one, police say
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Man arrested after smoking marijuana in Waffle House parking lot right near K9 unit, deputies say
Fayetteville, GA12 hours ago
Hall County UPS supervisor accused of stealing items worth over $25K from company, deputies say
Gainesville, GA14 hours ago
‘We have been left in the dark;’ Family of man killed at MARTA station demands answers
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Couple accused of shooting security guard after skipping out on restaurant bill, Dunwoody police say
Dunwoody, GA2 days ago
12-year-old girl banned from metro Atlanta Walmart for eating a sucker without paying for it
Milton, GA20 hours ago
Woman shot in face in southwest Atlanta, shooter at-large
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
'Just why?' | Family of man robbed, killed at Decatur bus stop demands justice at his funeral
Decatur, GA2 days ago
‘Cop City’ protesters claim multiple people detained as APD serves arrest warrant in neighborhood
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
'Cop City' protester's hands were raised when fatally shot by officers, family says
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Man arrested, accused of leaving Dunwoody tavern without paying, shooting guard
Dunwoody, GA3 days ago
East Lake neighbors say drive-by shooting is just one of many safety concerns
Decatur, GA2 days ago
Man and woman arrested after being found with $25,000 worth of methamphetamine, investigators say
Gainesville, GA2 days ago
Family releases chilling new details about 16-year-old’s disappearance and murder in new petition
Doraville, GA3 days ago
22-year-old man, 16-year-old teen dead after shooting in DeKalb County
Decatur, GA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy