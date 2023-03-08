Open in App
Green Bay, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals where Packers stand on Aaron Rodgers asking price

By Grey Papke,

5 days ago
August 12, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) smiles before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers appear increasingly open to trading Aaron Rodgers, and the process may turn out to be fairly simple in terms of trade compensation.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo suggested in a television appearance Wednesday that the Packers are likely to set a more modest asking price for Rodgers in trade talks, largely to accelerate the entire process.

“It’s not a situation like, ‘well, you’re going to have to give us an offer we can’t refuse.’ It’s going to be something where, let’s get as fair of compensation as we can to just move on and turn this thing over to Jordan Love in Green Bay,” Garafolo said.

This is in line with an earlier report that suggested the price tag to acquire Rodgers might turn out to be more reasonable than one might expect. Obviously, Rodgers is an elite player at his best, but this may not be a situation where the Packers can demand a huge price, especially if they are ready to move on as well.

Another complicating factor may be that acquiring Rodgers will not necessarily be easy for any team that wants him. Limiting the asking price on Green Bay’s part makes things at least a little easier and more doable.

The post Report reveals where Packers stand on Aaron Rodgers asking price appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

