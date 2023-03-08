Open in App
Charleston, SC
See more from this location?
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner ID’s contractor killed by electrocution on James Island

By Dianté Gibbs,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iW55A_0lCCm7DI00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified a contractor who was killed after officials say he was accidentally electrocuted Monday.

The victim was identified as Christopher Bradshaw, 32, who was pronounced dead just before 6 p.m. at the scene, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded around 5 p.m. to Yorktown Drive after a reported “possible electrical shock to a worker on a lift apparatus”

Bradshaw, a contractor for a private tree trimming company, made contact with overhead energized lines when he was electrocuted, stated a spokesperson for Dominion Energy.

The spokesperson stated that property owners and contractors should contact Dominion ahead of any work near overhead power lines to ensure a safe work zone.

O’Neal stated the electrocution was accidental. No foul play is suspected, CCSO said.

The victim was not affiliated with Dominion Energy.

An investigation is underway by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Charleston, SC newsLocal Charleston, SC
2 arrested in N. Charleston restaurant burglary
North Charleston, SC10 hours ago
1 killed, 1 wounded in North Charleston weekend shoutout, police say
North Charleston, SC16 hours ago
23-year-old dies in North Charleston weekend shootout, coroner says
North Charleston, SC16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
CPD: Motorcyclist killed in overnight crash in West Ashley
Charleston, SC18 hours ago
Two arrested for burglarizing North Charleston Chinese restaurant
North Charleston, SC10 hours ago
Electronic monitoring pilot program underway at Charleston Police Department
Charleston, SC8 hours ago
NCPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in motel shooting
North Charleston, SC16 hours ago
Police locate Hanahan man reported missing with dementia
Hanahan, SC13 hours ago
Suspect in bank fraud case charged with robbing different bank
Pawleys Island, SC14 hours ago
Report: Charleston woman arrested for DUI, nearly hits vehicle with child in car
Charleston, SC10 hours ago
Coroner ID’s man killed after car hits tree in Moncks Corner
Moncks Corner, SC9 hours ago
2 injured, several displaced after apartment fire in Walterboro
Walterboro, SC1 day ago
Tourists visit Colleton Courthouse and Murdaugh property after trial
Walterboro, SC1 day ago
Fire chief in Summerville announces retirement
Summerville, SC13 hours ago
Mount Pleasant police searching for suspect in attempted jeweler break-in
Mount Pleasant, SC17 hours ago
Coroner IDs 78-year-old woman killed in Georgetown Co. crash
Pawleys Island, SC2 days ago
I-26E crash near Ridgeville cleared
Ridgeville, SC2 days ago
CCSO investigating shooting in Ladson
Ladson, SC3 days ago
Former James Island convent to become state park, event space
Charleston, SC20 hours ago
Niece’s fentanyl death sends Beaufort woman on a mission
Beaufort, SC11 hours ago
BCSO warning residents after string of vehicle break-ins in Goose Creek
Goose Creek, SC3 days ago
Rep. Pendarvis will not run for North Charleston mayor
North Charleston, SC18 hours ago
1 dead, 2 hurt after Georgetown Co. crash
Pawleys Island, SC3 days ago
Report: Man charged in Savannah Highway hit-and-run crash
Charleston, SC3 days ago
Longtime North Charleston mayor explains why he will not seek reelection
North Charleston, SC11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy