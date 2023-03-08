Police Search for Second Speed Racer Involved in Fatal Crash

Photo from Metro PD

Metro Nashville Police Department is searching for the driver of the second Dodge Charger is wanted for questioning after suspected street racing Monday evening led to the fatal crash on Clarksville Pike that killed Jacob Barnhardt, 34, of Clarksville.

Two Dodge Chargers were traveling southbound at a speed believed to be in excess of 100 mph when one lost control and crossed into the northbound lanes striking a Honda Insight.

The second Charger, seen in the attached surveillance photo, continued inbound on Clarksville Pike.

Patrick Ewin

The Charger involved in the crash, to the right in the photo, was driven by Patrick Ewin, 31, who is now jailed on vehicular homicide by recklessness charge for the death of Barnhardt.

Barnhardt had to be extricated from the Honda. He was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died shortly after arrival. Ewin was transported to the hospital for minor injuries, then to jail.

Anyone with information on the driver of the second Charger is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.