Steelers free agency primer: Complementary pieces at TE, RB set to hit open market

Thanks to the allocation of their top two picks of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers have their starting running back and tight end under contract for the next two seasons.

It’s a little further down the depth chart where things start to get murky for the Steelers as free agency approaches next week.

The Steelers found their backup to starting running back Najee Harris last year with the emergence of rookie Jaylen Warren. And fellow rookie Connor Heyward made contributions in the second half of the season at tight end and also is a part of the team’s future behind starter Pat Freiermuth.

Beyond that, question marks can be found at each position because of players on expiring contracts. Set to hit free agency are fullback Derek Watt and No. 3 running back Benny Snell, a pair of players who have been core special teams contributors in recent years. At tight end, the Steelers could lose backup Zach Gentry, as he also is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent.

Gentry contributed 19 catches for the second year in a row and played 50% of all offensive snaps as the Steelers took advantage of his 6-foot-8, 265-pound frame as a run and pass blocker.

“I have so much love for this organization and the people who are here,” Gentry said after the Steelers’ season ended, “so (free agency) is going to be quite the process, quite the journey. I’m just intrigued to see how it goes and what happens.”

Watt, 30, will be entering free agency for the second time in his career. He earned $2.75 million in 2022 on the last year of his three-year contract with the Steelers. That was a tidy sum for a little-used fullback and special teams player. Still, Watt touched the ball more frequently last year in Matt Canada’s offense as a short-yardage back.

He had nine carries — eight of which he turned into first downs – after totaling one combined in his first two seasons with the Steelers. Heyward also is listed as a fullback on the roster, but he had limited use in that role last season, which could lead the Steelers to trying to bring back Watt on a one-year deal for less than $2 million.

Snell didn’t get any touches until Week 12, when he subbed for an injured Harris and rushed for 62 yards, including the winning touchdown against Indianapolis. He played 65% of the special teams snaps for the season, tied with Heyward for third-most on the roster. Watt’s 66% of special teams plays tied for first with Miles Killebrew.

Gentry’s value in four seasons with the Steelers as a backup tight end was never higher than last year, when he started 13 games and saw a career high in snaps. For the second year in a row, Gentry appeared in all 17 games, and he started 13.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Steelers try to lock up Gentry on a two-year deal before the start of the new NFL calendar year March 15. Another low-cost option in free agency would be former Steelers tight end Jesse James, who missed most of last season with the Cleveland Browns because of a biceps injury.

Even if the Steelers add a tight end or running back in free agency, they could be tempted to use a mid-round draft pick on what NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah calls the “best” tight end group he has seen in the past 10 years.

“It’s outstanding,” he said. “Running back is really solid, (too).”

A positional look at the Steelers tight end and running back/fullback situations heading into free agency:

Running back/fullback

Under contract: Najee Harris ($3.558 million cap hit for 2023), Anthony McFarland Jr. ($940,000), Jaylen Warren ($874,000), Jason Huntley ($870,000), Master Teague ($750,000)

Unrestricted free agents: Derek Watt ($2.75 million salary in 2022), Benny Snell Jr. ($965,000), Jeremy McNichols ($965,000)

Tight end

Under contract: Pat Freiermuth ($1.644 million cap hit for 2023), Connor Heyward ($908,806), Rodney Williams ($750,000)

Unrestricted free agent: Zach Gentry ($965,000 salary in 2022)