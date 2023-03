ktvo.com

Mary Alice (Johnson) Munn, 67, of Kirksville, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home By Sinclair Broadcast Group, 5 days ago

By Sinclair Broadcast Group, 5 days ago

Mary Alice (Johnson) Munn, 67, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri. The daughter of the ...