Fulton, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Two suspects convicted in the murder of Fulton’s Aaron Smith

By Megan Hatch,

5 days ago

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The two suspects arrested in the shooting death of 41-year-old Aaron A. Smith of Fulton on December 4, 2021, were convicted on Wednesday, March 8 by an Oswego County Jury.

The jury convicted Norman “Juvie” Newsome and Alton “Black” Brown of Murder in the Second Degree for the shooting death of Aaron Smith. The two men were also convicted of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree for the shooting of Russell Bardin during the same incident.

The shooting that took the life of Smith happened around 1:00 a.m. on December 4, 2021, when New York State Police arrived at Smith’s house on 610 Rochester Street in Fulton after getting reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, NYSP found two men with gunshot wounds and determined Smith died from a single gunshot wound, while the other, a 41-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds was in critical condition.

The shooting appeared to be a targeted incident with no danger to the community.

In total, each defendant was convicted of twelve separate crimes from that night. The jury convicted them for every count in the Indictment.

A third co-defendant, Britani Yerdon, previously pleaded guilty to Murder in the Second Degree and Attempted Murder in the Second Degree rather than go to trial. She was sentenced to 23 years to life.

Both men are now in jail, remanded without bail. Sentencing is scheduled for April 27, 2023.

The Honorable Karen M. Brandt Brown, Oswego County Court, presided over the trial and Chief ADA Mark Moody and ADA Courtney Venditte prosecuted and tried the case on behalf of the District Attorney’s Office.

Jury selection began on Monday, February 27 and the testimony concluded on Monday, March 6.

Attorney Joseph Rodak of Oswego represented Newsome and attorney Jean Brown of Oswego represented Brown, as well as by Attorney Shaun Chase of Syracuse.

District Attorney Gregory Oakes thanked the jury for their service and commended his
prosecutors and praised the involved police officers, stating “this verdict would not have been possible without the hard work and diligence of law enforcement across multiple counties.”

The City of Fulton Police Department and the New York State Police were the two primary investigating agencies.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

