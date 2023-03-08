Two dead after shooting at Eagle Westmark Credit Union

Eagle Police responded to a report of a deadly shooting inside a Westmark Credit Union located at 54 East River Street, near Eagle Road, just after 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office says the person responsible for the shooting appears to have known the victim.

Initial information indicates that this was an attempted murder/suicide, when a 38-year-old man entered the bank and shot two people, killing one woman and injuring another. The man returned to the parking lot and entered his vehicle where he turned the gun on himself.

Police apprehended the suspect and took him to a local hospital where he died overnight.

The injured woman is being treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. It is unclear if the injured woman has any connection to the suspect.

Neither the names of the victims nor the suspect have been released as the police are reaching out to the families.

The incident remains under investigation.

