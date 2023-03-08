Nearly 2,000 Holt residents lost power due to downed lines

Around 2,000 Holt residents lost power Wednesday after an accident downed a power line.

The downed line occurred after an electrical pole was struck by a garbage truck early Wednesday morning.

Areas affected by the outage stretched from Aurelius Road all the way to the city limit on Jolly Road.

Some residents affected were out of power for three hours, and as a result, Holt Public Schools closed Elliot Elementary and Hope Middle School.

Power has been restored to a majority of Holt residents, and the residents on Dallas Avenue are expected to have power back by 6 p.m.

You can track the outage on the Consumers Energy outage map .

