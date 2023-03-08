Regulators investigating reports Tesla steering wheels falling off in some models

Federal regulators are investigating Tesla’s Model Y vehicles following two complaints that the SUV’s steering wheels could come off while people were driving.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration confirmed in documents that it is “aware of two reports of complete detachment of the steering wheel from the steering column while driving,” in 2023 model years of the vehicles.

Officials said both vehicles were delivered to the owners missing a bolt that attaches the steering wheel. Both of the incidents occurred “at low vehicle mileage,” according to the NHTSA.

The investigation could include about 120,000 vehicles, according to the administration. Officials have not ordered a recall as of Wednesday afternoon.

USA TODAY has reached out to Tesla for comment.

Tesla owner: 'I was lucky'

One of the owners, who filed a complaint with the NHTSA, said he was driving with his family in Woodbridge, New Jersey, in January when the steering wheel came off, the Associated Press reported.

“It was horrible experience, I was driving back from mall with family and in middle of freeway steering wheel fell off,” said Prerak Patel. “I was on left lane when this happened, I can’t move my car to left or right. ”However I was lucky that road was straight and able to stop my car at the divider.”

Patel said there were no cars behind him, and there were no injuries in the incident.

Nissan in February recalled approximately 1,000 Ariya vehicles because wheels could come off the steering column over a bolt issue.

Tesla is also recalling thousands of its newer model Y vehicles because bolts in the second row of seats may be loose, according to a NHTSA report.

Since January 2022, Tesla has issued 20 recalls, including multiple required by federal officials. Some of Tesla's recalls are resolved with a software update.

