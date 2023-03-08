Perks and Rec: Get 25% off at Nike for International Women's Day

Shop the Nike Women's sale for steep savings on sneakers, sports bras, sweatshirts and more. Reviewed/Nike

Nike's celebrating International Women's Day with 25% off your total when you use the code WOMEN25 at checkout. These sneakers offer great support and come in tons of different colors, so you can pick your favorite (and grab some shorts to match).

If you're planning on taking your new fitness gear on a camping trip, you can find batteries and power stations for your trek at Bluetti . They've also got tons of options for solar-powered systems and home-battery backup bundles.

Once you've got your sneakers and batteries, check out this air purifier , on sale for under $70 at Amazon.

Happy shopping, deal lovers.

