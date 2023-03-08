Open in App
Baltimore, MD
Ravens name Chuck Smith as new outside linebackers coach

By Dominick Philippe-Auguste,

5 days ago
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that former NFL defensive end Chuck Smith has been named as the new outside linebackers coach.

Smith began his football career being drafted as the number 51 overall pick to the Atlanta Falcons in 1992. He spent eight years with Atlanta and finished his career with the Carolina Panthers.

He tallied 322 tackles, 58.5 sacks, 20 forced fumbles, 12 fumble recoveries, 3 interceptions, and 2 defensive touchdowns.

Smith's coaching career spans over 20 years. He's worked with eligible draft prospects for multiple teams, he even worked with the Ravens in 2008.

He worked as the New York Jets' pass rush specialist in 2009, the University of Tennessee's defensive line coach in 2010 and the Cincinnati Bengals' Bill Walsh Coaching Fellow during their 2015 OTAs and training camp.

Von Miller's 2022 Pash Rush Summit had many stars attend like Calais Campbell, Maxx Crosby, Dee Ford, Justin Houston, Chandler Jones, Cameron Jordan, and more. Smith directed field drills and hosted the event's live film session.

"Chuck is a proven and highly-respected pass rush coach who many pro and collegiate players have sought guidance from," Harbaugh stated. "He brings unique insight, experience and passion to the Ravens, and we're confident that he'll have a great impact on our outside linebackers group."

Another addition to the Ravens coaching staff in a week.

