Open in App
Alaska State
See more from this location?
KSN News

How to find out which airlines seat families together for free

By Hannah Brandt,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g4Fxu_0lCCeaog00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — If families want to fly together without paying an extra fee, they have a new tool to help them.

On Monday the Department of Transportation rolled out a new dashboard that shows travelers which airlines guarantee fee-free family seating.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says this is part of an ongoing effort to pressure airlines to let families sit together without paying fees.

“So far three airlines have agreed to do it, Alaska, Frontier, and American. We’re calling on all airlines to do that,” Buttigieg said.

Bill McGee is a Senior Fellow for Aviation with the American Economic Liberties Project. He’s been working on this issue for years and says he know of situations where kids as young as one were assigned seats away from their parents.

“This is ridiculous, it’s absurd,” McGee said.

Are Social Security and Medicare at risk of being cut? Details on the political battle in D.C.

He says he’s pleased to see federal leaders making some progress on fee-free family seating.

“We certainly want to give credit to the Department of Transportation for taking action on this, but we also want to make it very clear that this will not be enough.”

McGee points out the guarantees from the airline so far aren’t necessarily permanent. Instead, they’re just voluntary changes they’ve made to their customer service policies.

“They can be amended on an hour’s notice. So it’s sort of written in sand,” McGee said.

He wants to see both federal legislation and regulations from the Transportation Department requiring fee-free family seating.

Secretary Buttigieg says his department is working on those regulations.

“My message to the airlines is don’t wait for our regulations to be complete to do the right thing, just do it now,” Buttigieg said.

Lawmakers say there’s still more to do after Eli Lilly’s insulin cap announcement

Right now, McGee advises families to be vigilant about securing seats together.

“The onus for now until we get these regulations in place is on the passengers,” McGee said.

Meanwhile, Sec. Buttigieg promises to continue working to make travel more affordable and easier.

“We’re going to keep pushing to make the passenger experience better,” Buttigieg said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fight in high school classroom leaves one dead, one injured
Santa Rosa, CA12 days ago
Inmate dies at El Dorado Correctional Facility
El Dorado, KS13 hours ago
Police confirm body found is missing Kansas City teen
Gladstone, MO1 day ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
Man Sleeps in Animal Shelter for 7 Nights to Support Dog that Waited 400 Days for a Home.
Merriam, KS10 days ago
Dog surrounded by blood and feces found dead near Naples home
Naples, FL10 days ago
A dog was on the Lufthansa flight that hit turbulence so severe it sent 7 passengers to the hospital, and it took hours for the owner to learn if the pup was OK
Washington, DC11 days ago
This Huge Thrift Shop in Missouri is a Must-Visit
Columbia, MO20 days ago
Dog Missing From Texas Home Walks 10 Miles Back To Shelter, Rings Doorbell
El Paso, TX28 days ago
A comprehensive list of everyone who's been banned from attending the Oscars
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Rescuers Waiting on DNA Test to Determine If Mystery Pup Found by Dumpster Is a Coyote or a Dog
Dallas, WI19 days ago
5 Cities Where Home Prices Are Forecast to Fall the Most in 2023
Phoenix, AZ25 days ago
Stolen Black Labradors Found Dead In 'Senseless Tragedy': Police
Rocky Mount, VA26 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy