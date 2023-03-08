Open in App
GMA

Celeb designer Christian Siriano's dresses 'ruined' just days before Oscars

By Stephen Iervolino,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NjbEc_0lCCeJ0R00

Attention celebrities: If Christian Siriano made your dress for Sunday's Academy Awards , you may want to have your people call his people.

The star designer and "Project Runway" season 4 winner revealed to his Instagram followers on Monday that a plumbing mishap at his studio made it rain -- literally.

"Well it's 6 days before the Oscar's and a pipe burst in our studio yay happy Monday to us!" he wrote in the caption of an Instagram video surveying the damage.

Cardboard shipping boxes that could fit gowns were seen among the water-logged items, as the sound of dripping water could be heard throughout the video.

MORE: Oscars 2023: How to watch and what to know ahead of Hollywood's biggest night

"Ughghghg 😩😫🥺😫 THE WORST EVER!" Siriano continued, adding, "Only a few dresses ruined 😩😩."

One of Siriano's followers sought to encourage the designer by quoting "Project Runway" host Tim Gunn's iconic advice for dealing with last-minute calamities: "I can almost hear Tim whispering 'make it work," they wrote in the comments.

Just as on the competition reality show, the clock is ticking: The 95th annual Academy Awards air Sunday night at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Katy Perry Flies Solo On Red Carpet After Orlando Bloom Spills Awkward Revelations About Their Relationship
Los Angeles, CA10 days ago
Adele Just Wore A Little Black Dress That Puts All Other LBDs To Shame
Las Vegas, NV14 days ago
A comprehensive list of everyone who's been banned from attending the Oscars
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2023 Oscars: See the Style Winners and Losers
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Goldie Hawn on Her Big Oscars Regret, the Death of the Movie Star and Not Retiring From Acting Just Yet
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
Here's Why the Oscars Red Carpet Won't Be Red This Year — Breaking a Decades-Old Tradition
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy