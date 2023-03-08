UConn men prepare for another intense battle with Providence in Big East Tournament quarterfinals

NEW YORK – Madison Square Garden will be a madhouse on Thursday afternoon as the UConn and Providence men’s basketball programs meet for a third time this season in the quarterfinal round of the Big East Tournament .

The first two matchups were intense, adding fuel to the fire in a continuously building rivalry. In the first game at Providence on Jan. 4, fans in the student section emptied 16-ounce cans and tossed them towards the court as they celebrated a 73-81 upset of the then-No. 4 Huskies.

The Friars then visited Gampel Pavilion, where discount Miller Lite woke up Connecticut’s rowdiest as white shirts and rally towels blanketed the arena for Senior Night. The Huskies gave the crowd exactly what it wanted, blowing out the Friars in the second half to win, 87-69 .

“It’s gonna be an intense game,” said UConn head coach Dan Hurley, who was met with a chorus of boos when the Huskies visited Friartown. “With the new Big East too, I think it accentuates the rivalry. With the old Big East there were so many other programs that were in the league. Now, particularly with Providence and all the old Big East schools, Villanova, it definitely feels like those games have extra. And Providence, I don’t know what the success level was like in the 2000s when UConn and Providence were competing, but they’ve won a lot of games, Ed’s done a great job there. The games, they’ve got a lot of juice to them. That’s what makes college basketball fun.”

UConn entered the first game against the Friars having just picked up its first loss of the season the game prior, and went on to lose three of its next four. Providence came into the rematch having won two tough games against Creighton and Villanova, but then lost two of its next three, both on its home court (with fans booing their own team), to close the season.

“They went through a little bit of what we went through,” Hurley said. “When you’re not playing well, you’re gonna lose in this league. Now it’s a fresh start, it’s a reset that you get with going to the Big East Tournament and playing in New York City and kind of that new life that you get when you end the regular season and you’ve got to get rejuvenated. So, we know we’re gonna see the best version of them, hopefully they see the best version of us.”

Any sort of mental rejuvenation might not have been necessary for the Huskies. Finishing the season with eight wins in nine games, they’re already full to the brim with confidence.

“In a sense, it’s kind of like a new season for us,” redshirt freshman Alex Karaban said. “If you lose, you’re done, so you can’t really hold back on anything. It’s a new season for us, new mentality and [we have to] just go in with the approach of like wanting to kill them.”

UConn hasn’t won a Big East Tournament title since Kemba Walker led the way with 19 points against Louisville before going on to win the 2011 NCAA title . The Huskies lost in the semifinal round in both years since rejoining the league in 2021 and were a first round exit in back-to-back NCAA Tournaments.

“Not pressure, but you feel nervous a bit,” said junior co-captain Adama Sanogo, one of just four current Huskies who were on the roster for the last two seasons. “You know if you lose a game you’re going home. You don’t want to do something that’s gonna make you lose so a little pressure, but not any pressure that’s gonna make you overthink… I’m talking to some of my teammates and saying, ‘Last couple years, March was not good for us. So this year, this month, we have a chance to do it again and we have to make sure we can do something good this weekend and this upcoming month.'”

First is the rubber match of what has been an exhilarating season series. Both coaches will have to make adjustments – Providence needs to find a way to avoid being dominated on the glass , UConn has to continue playing tough defense without fouling.

“Thursday, quarterfinals at MSG, it’s like one of the best days in college basketball,” Hurley said.

Donovan Clingan not worried about ankle sprain: Hurley said Monday that his backup freshman center Clingan sprained his ankle in the season finale at Villanova. Without urgency in his voice, Hurley said, “We’ll try to just make sure he’s ready obviously for Thursday, but he sprained an ankle late in the game, so hopefully he is okay.” Clingan, who was named to the Big East’s All-Freshman team, wasn’t worried about the ankle on Wednesday as he reassured that he “took one rest day” to make sure he’d be back at full strength for the rest of the week’s practices and the weekend’s games.

Big East announces individual award winners: The Big East announced its major individual award winners on Wednesday before Butler and St. John’s tipped off the tournament at Madison Square Garden. Regular season champions Marquette had two individuals honored in Shaka Smart as the league’s Coach of the Year and point guard Tyler Kolek as the Player of the Year. Smart was a unanimous choice for the award that is selected by the conference’s head coaches. Jack Nunge took home the Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award after posting a 3.97 graduate GPA in Xavier’s MBA program.

To the surprise of many UConn fans, it was Villanova’s projected first-round draft pick Cam Whitmore who was voted the Freshman of the Year. Whitmore missed the first seven games of the season with a thumb injury but debuted before the start of conference play and went on to lead all Big East freshmen in scoring (12.7 points per game) and averaged 5.1 rebounds per game. He and Karaban were each unanimous selections for the league’s All-Freshman team which was released Sunday.

“To be honest, I didn’t really think I was gonna win at first. There’s a lot of great freshmen out there, especially my teammate Mark [Armstrong], he was also a contender to win it but I’m definitely blessed to win it,” Whitmore said. “Mark, AJ [Storr], Alex, who I just competed with not too long ago on Saturday. It’s definitely a great group of guys, a great group of freshmen in the Big East.”

What to know

Site: Madison Square Garden, New York

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Series: UConn leads, 46-31

Last meeting: Feb. 22, 2023 – UConn 87, Providence 69 at Gampel Pavilion

Last Providence win: Jan. 4, 2023 – Providence 73, UConn 61 at Amica Mutual Pavilion

TV: FS1, Tim Brando, Jim Jackson and Kristina Pink

Radio: UConn Sports Network on 97.9 ESPN, Mike Crispino and Wayne Norman