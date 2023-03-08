Erie organization stresses domestic violence awareness as ‘No More’ Week marks 10-year anniversary

This week, March 5-11, marks the 10-year anniversary of “No More” Week.

Allies and activists across the U.S. are saying “no more” to domestic and sexual violence.

The executive director of SafeNet said it’s important to bring awareness to domestic and sexual violence because it can happen to anyone at any given time. A counselor explained that their first job is to always believe and listen to victims in need.

“Folks will paint a picture for you, just like a Monet, and you will see what their situation is like if you listen,” said Tamara Johnson, director of prevention & outreach at SafeNet Erie.

“Domestic violence has always been an issue in Erie, but I think that throughout COVID, it’s become even more of an issue,” said Robyn Young, executive director of SafeNet Erie. “We’ve seen a lot more intensive domestic violence. We’ve seen more lethal domestic violence, more things like strangulation.”

If you or someone you know is going through domestic violence, SafeNet is available 24 hours a day at (814)-454-8161.

