Open in App
Erie, PA
See more from this location?
YourErie

Erie organization stresses domestic violence awareness as ‘No More’ Week marks 10-year anniversary

By Jade Burns,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J8aFx_0lCCd1AP00

This week, March 5-11, marks the 10-year anniversary of “No More” Week.

Allies and activists across the U.S. are saying “no more” to domestic and sexual violence.

You are not alone: local resources for victims of domestic violence

The executive director of SafeNet said it’s important to bring awareness to domestic and sexual violence because it can happen to anyone at any given time. A counselor explained that their first job is to always believe and listen to victims in need.

“Folks will paint a picture for you, just like a Monet, and you will see what their situation is like if you listen,” said Tamara Johnson, director of prevention & outreach at SafeNet Erie.

Loving Giving Local: SafeNet Domestic Violence Safety Network

“Domestic violence has always been an issue in Erie, but I think that throughout COVID, it’s become even more of an issue,” said Robyn Young, executive director of SafeNet Erie. “We’ve seen a lot more intensive domestic violence. We’ve seen more lethal domestic violence, more things like strangulation.”

If you or someone you know is going through domestic violence, SafeNet is available 24 hours a day at (814)-454-8161.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Erie, PA newsLocal Erie, PA
St. Patrick’s Parade gives Erie businesses an economic boost
Erie, PA7 hours ago
Asbury Woods’ Cyclefest returns July 27-30
Erie, PA5 hours ago
Penn State Behrend nursing students donate clothes and other essentials to Hamot NICU
Erie, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Adaptive reuse projects drawing people to downtown Erie
Erie, PA11 hours ago
2 murder cases continuing through Venango courts
Oil City, PA1 day ago
Erie Airport releases annual review; projects to take place this summer
Erie, PA13 hours ago
Monroeville man sentenced for conspiring to distribute fentanyl
Monroeville, PA1 day ago
Newsmaker: World-renowned violinist Midori comes to Erie
Erie, PA13 hours ago
A strike to the heart: Molly Brannigan's will not open for St. Patrick's Day
Erie, PA3 days ago
Very Local: It's 1933 at this popular Erie speakeasy
Erie, PA1 day ago
Splash Lagoon celebrates 20th anniversary
Erie, PA8 hours ago
Pool players from across the state gather at Bayfront Convention Center for State Tournament
Erie, PA1 day ago
Downtown Erie turns into a sea of green for Saint Patrick’s Day parade
Erie, PA2 days ago
Erie Airport says travelers making a slow comeback to pre-pandemic levels
Erie, PA7 hours ago
Sacred Heart Church to Host Annual Spaghetti Dinner Sunday
Erie, PA3 days ago
Purrista Cat Café reaches new milestone
Erie, PA1 day ago
Franklin Man Accused of Assaulting Woman, Holding Her Against the Wall by Her Throat During Argument
Franklin, PA3 days ago
Lake effect kicks into gear tonight/tomorrow
Erie, PA18 hours ago
Local Woman Allegedly Runs From Officer Attempting to Serve Arrest Warrant
Franklin, PA3 days ago
Felony Drug Charges Filed After Two Individuals Found Passed Out in Car in Cranberry Township
Cranberry Township, PA1 day ago
Police Identify Suspect in Farmington Township Burglary
Greenville, PA3 days ago
Sheriff’s Office Arrests Woman for Absconding from Supervision, New Charges Filed
Franklin, PA4 days ago
Polk Woman Accused of Assaulting Juvenile Who Admitted to Killing Her Chickens
Polk, PA4 days ago
Oil City Woman Allegedly Attempts to Steal Multiple Items from Walmart
Oil City, PA3 days ago
First responders report to rollover accident involving three cars
Erie, PA3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy