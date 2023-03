The Fort Myers Brewing Company is celebrating St. Patricks's Day by releasing specialty beer, food, and live music.

From noon to 11 p.m. on March 17 the Fort Myers Brewing Company will release an Irish Red Ale, a Stoute, and a green beer slushie.

Throughout the day guests can enjoy dishes from local food trucks starting at 4 p.m.

For more information, visit the Fort Myers Brewing Company Facebook page .