Open in App
The Associated Press

Mistras: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

5 days ago

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J. (AP) — Mistras Group Inc. (MG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Princeton Junction, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share.

The engineering services company posted revenue of $168.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.5 million, or 21 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $687.4 million.

Mistras expects full-year revenue in the range of $710 million to $740 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MG

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Giannis has 46 points, 12 boards as Bucks beat Kings 133-124
Milwaukee, WI1 hour ago
Warriors beat Suns 123-112 for 8th straight home victory
Phoenix, AZ1 hour ago
Introducing The Stone Security Global Technology Center
Las Vegas, NV5 hours ago
Robertson's 39th goal helps Stars roll Kraken 5-2
Dallas, TX1 hour ago
US government moves to stop potential banking crisis
Santa Clara, CA1 day ago
Threat on United Airlines plane shuts down Vermont airport
Burlington, VT11 hours ago
Edwards scores 32, Timberwolves beat Hawks 136-115
Minneapolis, MN3 hours ago
Hurricanes' Svechnikov out indefinitely with knee injury
Raleigh, NC4 hours ago
3D-printed rocket remains grounded after more launch aborts
Cape Canaveral, FL2 days ago
AP source: Titans, Andre Dillard agree to 3-year deal
Nashville, TN6 hours ago
Tuch scores 2 as Sabres rally to beat Maple Leafs 4-3
Buffalo, NY3 hours ago
Curacao’s Commitment to Growing Social Impact in Its Communities Makes a Difference After 2022 Success
Los Angeles, CA7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy