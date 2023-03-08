Open in App
The Associated Press

Tracon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

5 days ago

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $29.1 million, or $1.39 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCON

