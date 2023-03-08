Got a road in York County that needs fixing? Here’s your chance to put it on the list

Anyone with a York County road in mind that needs repair will have an opportunity to submit it. Starting next week in Tega Cay.

York County released the dates and locations of eight Pennies for Progress committee meetings. The committee will choose which roads make the construction or repair list on the next public referendum in November 2024. The group will take recommendations from public bodies and councils, but also from the public at large.

The upcoming public meeting list may grow.

For now, eight meetings are all 6 p.m. starts on Wednesdays. The first is at council chambers in Tega Cay on March 15. Others come to the Rock Hill Operations Center on April 19, Oakridge Middle School in Lake Wylie on May 3, Clover Community Center on May 17, undetermined sites in York on June 21 and Fort Mill on July 19, Sharon Community Center on Aug. 16 and again at Rock Hill Operations Center on Sept. 20.

Pennies is a one-cent sales tax for road improvements that runs in seven-year cycles. Each has to be approved by county voters. The first was arrived in 1997. In four Pennies campaigns to date, more than $1 billion went to road and intersection improvements in the county.

York County Council appointed the citizen committee that will create the list. The group will work with county engineers on cost estimates. The committee will recommend a final list that council either can vote for or against in full, but not change. If council approves the list, it goes to voters in the general election next year.

The most recent Pennies vote happened in 2017. It funded almost $278 million worth of road work. It introduced road resurfacing to the traditional new road alignment or widening aspects of Pennies.

In late January, Pennies director Patrick Hamilton said an estimated amount of road work the next Pennies campaign might undertake hadn’t been determined but it would likely surpass the most recent one.