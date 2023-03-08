Albany students plant tree at Sherwood Acres Elementary School

Geraldine Umandor, left, and her Sherwood Acres Elementary School classmates help plant a tree on Wednesday during a rescheduled Arbor Day event. Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — A live oak tree joined the playground area at Sherwood Acres Elementary School on Wednesday, with a lively group of students joining in to plant the evergreen that should provide shade and beauty on the campus for decades to come.

Many of the more than 50 students took turns on Wednesday shoveling in dirt and packing it to provide a foundation in which the tree can thrive. Before getting to work, the students held aloft an Arbor Day Foundation “Tree City USA” banner for photos.