Open in App
Albany, GA
See more from this location?
The Albany Herald

Albany students plant tree at Sherwood Acres Elementary School

By Alan Mauldin alan.mauldin@albanyherald.com,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l7HXj_0lCCYAd800
Geraldine Umandor, left, and her Sherwood Acres Elementary School classmates help plant a tree on Wednesday during a rescheduled Arbor Day event. Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — A live oak tree joined the playground area at Sherwood Acres Elementary School on Wednesday, with a lively group of students joining in to plant the evergreen that should provide shade and beauty on the campus for decades to come.

Many of the more than 50 students took turns on Wednesday shoveling in dirt and packing it to provide a foundation in which the tree can thrive. Before getting to work, the students held aloft an Arbor Day Foundation “Tree City USA” banner for photos.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Albany, GA newsLocal Albany, GA
Georgia to receive $7.2 million through pilot USDA school lunch program
Albany, GA15 hours ago
PHOTOS: 2023 Southwest Georgia Home, Garden & Outdoor Expo
Albany, GA2 days ago
Albany Boy Scouts clean up parking lot
Albany, GA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ocilla community, OneBlood prepare for annual Roberts Blood Drive
Ocilla, GA15 hours ago
‘Albany Awakening’ revival aims to stop local drug and human trafficking crimes
Albany, GA11 hours ago
Sunday storms disrupt power in Pelham
Pelham, GA1 day ago
Area economic development officials participate in The Essentials
Americus, GA15 hours ago
Trail section linking Albany State to downtown Albany scheduled for completion over summer
Albany, GA4 days ago
Cordele man wanted following Monday morning officer-involved shooting incident
Cordele, GA14 hours ago
Sherwood Christian Academy wins district mock trial competition
Albany, GA2 days ago
Acclaimed classical guitarist to perform at St. Paul's Episcopal Church
Albany, GA18 hours ago
Police in Georgia searching for wanted felon they say stalked woman before fleeing capture
Cordele, GA20 hours ago
Dougherty Jail Report
Albany, GA2 days ago
Couple gets wedding gift money back after thief found guilty
Albany, GA4 days ago
Albany police seeking help in locating three suspects
Albany, GA4 days ago
Albany Good Life wins league championship
Albany, GA1 day ago
Man flown to trauma center after Americus shooting
Americus, GA5 days ago
Albany police search for suspect who shot up convenience store
Albany, GA1 day ago
Altercation leads to stabbing; three arrested
Albany, GA3 days ago
3 Suspects wanted in Albany face stabbing and fight
Albany, GA6 days ago
Americus Police investigating shooting on Barbara Battle Way; one injured
Americus, GA5 days ago
Americus shooting leaves 1 injured, investigation underway
Americus, GA4 days ago
Two Americus men arrested on multiple drug charges
Americus, GA16 hours ago
Shooting suspects arrested; mother accuses daughter of property damage
Albany, GA5 days ago
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 Adel murder
Adel, GA5 days ago
One killed, four injured in Tuesday morning Albany crash
Albany, GA20 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy