Albany students plant tree at Sherwood Acres Elementary School
By Alan Mauldin alan.mauldin@albanyherald.com,
5 days ago
ALBANY — A live oak tree joined the playground area at Sherwood Acres Elementary School on Wednesday, with a lively group of students joining in to plant the evergreen that should provide shade and beauty on the campus for decades to come.
Many of the more than 50 students took turns on Wednesday shoveling in dirt and packing it to provide a foundation in which the tree can thrive. Before getting to work, the students held aloft an Arbor Day Foundation “Tree City USA” banner for photos.
Comments / 0