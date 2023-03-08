Rachel Zegler Delivers Whimsical Glamour in Sheer Floral Dress & 6-Inch Heels at ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ UK Screening

Rachel Zegler made an elegant arrival at the “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” screening in London last night. The Golden Globe Award-winning actress stars in the action film alongside Lucy Liu , Helen Mirren, Meagan Good, Adam Brody and Zachary Levi.

Zegler made a flower-worthy statement on the red carpet at Cineworld Leicester Square. The “Snow White” star arrived wearing a sheer black gown by Christian Dior. The piece fell delicately off-the-shoulder and included a ruffled neckline, breezy long sleeves, a cinched bodice and embroidered floral accents on the hem.

To put more focus on her dress, Zegler simply accessorized with dangling diamond earrings. She styled her hair in a chic updo. As for glam, she went with a soft smokey eye and neutral pout.

When it came down to the shoes, the entertainer tied her outfit together with a towering pair of platform sandals. The slip-on silhouette featured a small open-toe, metallic detailing on the straps and was set on a 6-inch rectangular heel.

Zegler is known for being a fashion fixture on the red carpet, often arriving in romantic gowns and statement styles. As for footwear, the Critics Choice Award winner tends to gravitate towards strappy sandals and sky-high heels .

