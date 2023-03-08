Open in App
Alaska State
See more from this location?
WRIC - ABC 8News

How to find out which airlines seat families together for free

By Hannah Brandt,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qFb6x_0lCCVe5r00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — If families want to fly together without paying an extra fee, they have a new tool to help them.

On Monday the Department of Transportation rolled out a new dashboard that shows travelers which airlines guarantee fee-free family seating.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says this is part of an ongoing effort to pressure airlines to let families sit together without paying fees.

“So far three airlines have agreed to do it, Alaska, Frontier, and American. We’re calling on all airlines to do that,” Buttigieg said.

Bill McGee is a Senior Fellow for Aviation with the American Economic Liberties Project. He’s been working on this issue for years and says he know of situations where kids as young as one were assigned seats away from their parents.

“This is ridiculous, it’s absurd,” McGee said.

LIST: Things to do this spring in Central Virginia

He says he’s pleased to see federal leaders making some progress on fee-free family seating.

“We certainly want to give credit to the Department of Transportation for taking action on this, but we also want to make it very clear that this will not be enough.”

McGee points out the guarantees from the airline so far aren’t necessarily permanent. Instead, they’re just voluntary changes they’ve made to their customer service policies.

“They can be amended on an hour’s notice. So it’s sort of written in sand,” McGee said.

He wants to see both federal legislation and regulations from the Transportation Department requiring fee-free family seating.

Secretary Buttigieg says his department is working on those regulations.

“My message to the airlines is don’t wait for our regulations to be complete to do the right thing, just do it now,” Buttigieg said.

Right now, McGee advises families to be vigilant about securing seats together.

“The onus for now until we get these regulations in place is on the passengers,” McGee said.

Meanwhile, Sec. Buttigieg promises to continue working to make travel more affordable and easier.

“We’re going to keep pushing to make the passenger experience better,” Buttigieg said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Richmond family wants answers 1 year after a man and his daughter were shot
Richmond, VA4 days ago
A comprehensive list of everyone who's been banned from attending the Oscars
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Kate Hudson corrected a red-carpet reporter at the Oscars after they mistakenly said she previously won an award
Los Angeles, CA16 hours ago
Michael Irvin Accuser Shares Vulgar Details of Alleged Misconduct in Court Documents
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
Outraged Orlando Residents Demand Accountability from Governor DeSantis
Orlando, FL2 days ago
‘Babies are killing babies’: Aunt begs for change after nephew fatally shot by accident
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Man found shot in car after crash on 288 Monday night
Chesterfield, VA6 hours ago
‘I am begging you, lock it up’: Richmond mayor mourns 13-year-old killed in accidental shooting
Richmond, VA3 days ago
Police identify Richmond woman killed in Southside shooting
Richmond, VA4 days ago
Four Richmond children shot in the city in two separate incidents Friday night
Richmond, VA2 days ago
55-year-old man dies in Richmond northside shooting
Richmond, VA3 days ago
Richmond weekend homicide victim identified
Richmond, VA4 days ago
Police break silence after teen’s accidental shooting on Friday
Richmond, VA8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy