Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

8 moves the Vikings need to make in free agency

By Tyler Forness,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QEPNy_0lCCV90h00

We are just one week away from the beginning of the new NFL league year on March 15th. The more important date is Monday, March 13th where at 11 am, teams can start communicating with the agents of players and agree to terms on a contract.

Currently, the Minnesota Vikings are approximately $15 million over the salary cap and they will need to get under that mark by 3 pm central. Not only do they need to get under the salary cap, they also need to create room to bring in new players.

With free agency fast approaching, here are eight moves that the Vikings need to make to keep them competitive in 2023.

Sign WR D.J. Chark

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47QwVm_0lCCV90h00
Lionsminn 121122 Kd 3924

The Vikings currently have a need at wide receiver. K.J. Osborn is at his ceiling a good WR3 and Adam Thielen looks like he could be on his way out. Chark is exactly what the Vikings passing attack needs on the outside. A true X-receiver, he hits all the metrics that both the Sean McVay tree and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah have prioritized in the position.

Re-sign DE Dalvin Tomlinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vo5FK_0lCCV90h00
Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings currently have two defensive lineman as free agents and one of those is Tomlinson. If the Vikings do re-sign him, they could end up with less of a cap hit than the current $7.5 million in dead cap he will incur on the salary cap if a deal isn’t done by March 15th when this contract officially voids. His versatility of playing both inside and outside is something that Brian Flores will be able to utilize.

Trade WR Adam Thielen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44O91y_0lCCV90h00
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

It’s no secret that the Vikings have been trying to re-work Thielen’s contract, but if they can’t do that, moving on from him is likely. What hasn’t been discussed much is a potential trade. With the wide receiver class in both free agency and the draft lackluster, a receiver of Thielen’s caliber might be able to draw something in a trade that he normally wouldn’t be able to. If the Vikings can get a fourth-round pick, that would be enough capital to move on from the lifelong Viking.

Sign CB Jonathan Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k71TI_0lCCV90h00
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

With only three cornerbacks on the roster, the Vikings need to add both depth and talent to the roster. Ideally, you want to bring in a starting-caliber player and by bringing in Jones, you are able to do just that. Having played in this system for his entire career, Jones would be able to come in and not miss a beat while helping the young talent learn the defense.

Sign CB/S Eric Rowe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zXPw1_0lCCV90h00
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

With the change in defense, Flores will be trying to bring in more talent to not only be competitive but also help the transition to a more aggressive scheme with versatile players. Like Jones, Rowe has played in this system his entire career and played under Flores in all but two of his eight seasons in the NFL. Bringing him in would be an ideal scenario for both parties.

Sign CB Nik Needham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gPKWs_0lCCV90h00
Vikings V Dolphins 26

With the cornerback position continuing to be in flux, bringing in multiple players is a smart strategy. With cornerback being a weak-link system, it’s about the quantity of good players rather than having one great one. Adding a slot cornerback is also a priority and Needham is good at playing the position. He is also very familiar with what Flores wants to do on defense and that will be a big help.

Sign LB Azeez Al-Shaair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rMV1V_0lCCV90h00
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings just released Eric Kendricks on Monday morning leaving a starting linebacker position open. While that is likely to go to Brian Asamoah, the spot next to him might not be Jordan Hicks. The Vikings can cut him to save $5 million in salary cap space. Getting a talented player like Al-Shaair has shown substantial growth over the last few seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and he would be a great addition to the second level for not a lot of money.

Re-sign C Garrett Bradbury

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UoCjl_0lCCV90h00
AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

This is a move that won’t be popular throughout the fanbase. After three years of struggles, Bradbury blossomed somewhat in his fourth season. He finished as PFFs 10th-ranked center and was really the glue on the offensive line. If the Vikings can sign him for $6 million per season, it makes too much sense for both parties.

The Real Forno Show

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Minneapolis, MN newsLocal Minneapolis, MN
CBS Sports sends Vikings and Justin Jefferson top receiver prospect
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Deal reportedly 'done' for Patriots' rival landing legendary QB
Green Bay, WI11 hours ago
Instant analysis after Bengals lose Jessie Bates to Falcons in free agency
Cincinnati, OH11 hours ago
John Cominsky: Pros and cons of the Lions re-signing the free agent DL
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Bears players react to Ryan Poles' big free agency moves on 1st day of negotiation period
Chicago, IL9 hours ago
Fans, media react to Titans signing Andre Dillard
Nashville, TN9 hours ago
Breaking: Notre Dame's top player entering transfer portal
Notre Dame, IN17 hours ago
Seahawks GM John Schneider takes veiled shot at Russell Wilson's agent
Seattle, WA14 hours ago
Michigan football gets late visit announcement from elite player
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
UNC basketball commit ends junior season with accolade
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Instant Reaction: Grading the Ogbonnia Okoronkwo free agent signing
Cleveland, OH8 hours ago
Twitter reacts to Bears signing DE DeMarcus Walker in free agency
Chicago, IL5 hours ago
Tracking where Bears' free agents sign
Chicago, IL16 hours ago
Report: Raiders moved from Derek Carr to Jimmy Garoppolo over 'culture fit'
Las Vegas, NV7 hours ago
NFL News: Former Notre Dame star reportedly agrees to monster deal with Broncos
Denver, CO10 hours ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ3 days ago
QB Sam Darnold, 49ers agree on 1-year deal
San Francisco, CA11 hours ago
ESPN grades Falcons' early free agency activity
Atlanta, GA12 hours ago
Texans to sign former 49ers, Colts, Eagles DT Hassan Ridgeway
Houston, TX7 hours ago
PFF predicts the Browns to land three of their top-100 free agents
Cleveland, OH17 hours ago
National reaction: Bears come out on top in blockbuster trade with Panthers
Chicago, IL2 days ago
DL Calais Campbell shares thoughts on release from Ravens
Baltimore, MD6 hours ago
Colts signing Matt Gay to largest free-agent deal ever for kicker
Indianapolis, IN4 hours ago
Seahawks to give DL Dre'Mont Jones a three-year, $51 million contract. Grade: A-
Seattle, WA6 hours ago
Free Agency Film Room: New Seahawks DT Dre'Mont Jones
Seattle, WA5 hours ago
The Cowboys don't need to fear free agency anymore
Dallas, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy