Alabama's Brandon Miller Comments On Jamea Harris' Death, 'Situation Is Heartbreaking'

Alabama basketball star Brandon Miller is breaking his silence on the death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris ... saying Wednesday the tragedy is "heartbreaking."

"I never lose sight of the fact that a family has lost one of their loved ones that night," Miller told reporters. "This whole situation is just really heartbreaking."

He added, "Respectfully, that's all I’m going to be able to say on that."

Miller's brief remarks come just two days after he was named SEC Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year.

As we previously reported, cops say Miller -- Alabama's best player this season -- brought the gun to his friend and former teammate, Darius Miles , on January 15 in Tuscaloosa.

Miles' friend, Michael Davis , allegedly fired the fatal shot.

Despite his connection to the murder case, Miller did not face trouble with Alabama or the law ... and has been performing at a high level on the court. He even dropped 41 points against South Carolina last month.

Miller's availability has been met with criticism -- the victim's parents expressed to USA Today they believe 'Bama is prioritizing Miller over the tragedy.

"They're worried about his career, but what about this 5-year-old boy (Harris' son, Kaine )," Harris' mother, DeCarla Cotton , told the outlet.

"He’s the true victim in all this. He won’t have a mother anymore to influence his growing up and who he’s going to be."