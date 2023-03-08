Open in App
Tuscaloosa, AL
See more from this location?
TMZ

Alabama's Brandon Miller Comments On Jamea Harris' Death, 'Situation Is Heartbreaking'

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24EaMw_0lCCUKbE00
Getty

Alabama basketball star Brandon Miller is breaking his silence on the death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris ... saying Wednesday the tragedy is "heartbreaking."

"I never lose sight of the fact that a family has lost one of their loved ones that night," Miller told reporters. "This whole situation is just really heartbreaking."

He added, "Respectfully, that's all I’m going to be able to say on that."

Miller's brief remarks come just two days after he was named SEC Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year.

As we previously reported, cops say Miller -- Alabama's best player this season -- brought the gun to his friend and former teammate, Darius Miles , on January 15 in Tuscaloosa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xYIeW_0lCCUKbE00

Miles' friend, Michael Davis , allegedly fired the fatal shot.

Despite his connection to the murder case, Miller did not face trouble with Alabama or the law ... and has been performing at a high level on the court. He even dropped 41 points against South Carolina last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rNTfs_0lCCUKbE00
Gofundme .jpg

Miller's availability has been met with criticism -- the victim's parents expressed to USA Today they believe 'Bama is prioritizing Miller over the tragedy.

"They're worried about his career, but what about this 5-year-old boy (Harris' son, Kaine )," Harris' mother, DeCarla Cotton , told the outlet.

"He’s the true victim in all this. He won’t have a mother anymore to influence his growing up and who he’s going to be."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA3 days ago
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2023 Oscars: See the Style Winners and Losers
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner's Decision to Skip This Family Gathering Could Speak Volumes
Jupiter, FL14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy