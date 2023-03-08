Alabama's Brandon Miller Comments On Jamea Harris' Death, 'Situation Is Heartbreaking'

Despite his connection to the murder case, Miller did not face trouble with Alabama or the law ... and has been performing at a high level on the court. He even dropped 41 points against South Carolina last month.
Miller's availability has been met with criticism -- the victim's parents expressed to USA Today they believe 'Bama is prioritizing Miller over the tragedy.
"They're worried about his career, but what about this 5-year-old boy (Harris' son, Kaine )," Harris' mother, DeCarla Cotton , told the outlet.
"He’s the true victim in all this. He won’t have a mother anymore to influence his growing up and who he’s going to be."
