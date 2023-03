WCJB

Alachua County Sheriff Watson agrees to lend K-9 Unit to Gainesville Police when needed By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville, 5 days ago

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville, 5 days ago

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is committing to lending its K-9 Unit to the Gainesville Police Department after the unit was ...