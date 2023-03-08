‘Mean Girls’ musical coming to Sarasota next month

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — So fetch! The “Mean Girls” musical is coming to Sarasota in April.

The musical based on the hit film will be playing at The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall from April 11 to April 16 as part of the 2022-2023 Broadway season.

Tickets for the musical start at $47. They can be purchased on The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall’s website or by calling the box office at 941-263-6799. You can also visit the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to purchase tickets.

The musical comes from an award-winning team, including book writer Tina Fey ( 30 Rock ), composer Jeff Richmond ( Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt ), lyricist Nell Benjamin ( Legally Blonde ) and director Casey Nicholaw ( The Book of Mormon ), The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.