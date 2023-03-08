Open in App
Florida State
See more from this location?
WFLA

Groups react to Florida bills that would ban abortions after 6 weeks

By Annie Mapp,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZXg6o_0lCCSFOr00

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — Florida Republicans filed bills to ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, offering exemptions for rape and incest victims if proof of the crime is provided.

Currently, the state has a 15-week abortion ban, which lawmakers approved last year. Created Equal , an anti-abortion group shared they want stricter legislation.

“It’s a step in the right direction, that’s good, but still a lot of work needs to be done until all abortions are illegal,” said Evangeline Abaffy, a Created Equal member.

Tampa Bay Abortion Fund leaders call abortions an “essential healthcare.”

“It’s frustrating that they would limit healthcare options like that,” said Kris Lawler, Tampa Bay Abortion Fund Board President.

According to Lawler, the 15-week ban has created challenged for their non-profit organization which financially supports women seeking an abortion.

“Everyone whose calling us already is facing some kind of barrier whether that’s a ride, financial assistance or not having a clinic in their area, and this will only make that worse,” Lawler said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Florida woman calls for ‘Sugar Daddy Appreciation Day’ at board meeting
Boca Raton, FL2 days ago
Trump goes after DeSantis in first Iowa speech of 2024 campaign
Davenport, IA7 hours ago
Florida man spends $5, wins top lottery prize
Sanford, FL15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Burning eyes and dead fish as red tide flares up on Florida coast
Indian Rocks Beach, FL20 hours ago
13-year-old girl taken from Texas found in locked shed in NC, sheriff says
Dallas, TX13 hours ago
Unclaimed $186K lottery ticket about to expire after being sold at Florida Publix
Miami Beach, FL20 hours ago
Florida man wins $1 million from $20 scratch-off ticket
Longwood, FL11 hours ago
3 Texas women missing in Mexico since last month, authorities say
Mission, TX1 day ago
Southern Living names best BBQ restaurant in Florida
West Palm Beach, FL12 hours ago
Florida Purple Alert canceled after missing man found safe
Tampa, FL9 hours ago
Man wins lottery twice, says his hair helped him do it
Middle River, MD13 hours ago
Investigators find 6 bodies, 154 cremated remains linked to illegal California crematorium
Hayward, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy