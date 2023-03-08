Open in App
Colorado State
See more from this location?
Bossip

Deion Sanders Tries To Explains His Single-Parent Recruit Remarks — ‘We Stereotype Everything’

By Noah Williams,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FPTSJ_0lCCSCkg00
Source: MediaNews Group/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images / Getty

Coach Prime aka Deion Sanders dropped by The Pivot podcast and tried to clarify his controversial parenting comments that have been sparking discourse.

Sanders’ move to Colorado garnered backlash from his former die-hard HBCU supporters and now that the dust from the move has mostly settled, he’s facing a new controversy.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Prime gave his thoughts on how he picks his best players and revealed that their relationship with their parents and home life plays a big part. According to Prime, he wants quarterbacks from dual-parent households and defensive linemen raised by single mothers.

“Well, we have different attributes. Smart, tough, fast, disciplined with character. Now, quarterbacks are different,” Sanders told Eisen. “We want mother, father. Dual parent. We want that kid to be 3.5 [GPA] and up because he has to be smart. No bad decisions off the field, at all because he has to be a leader of men.”

“Defensive linemen is totally opposite. Single mama, trying to get it, he’s on free lunch,” Sanders said. “I’m talking about just trying to make it. He’s trying to rescue mama. Like mama barely made the flight and I want him to just go get it.”

Prime’s comments on roles for players based on parents in the household instantly caused concern and people have been harping on his comments for weeks.

Recently, Sanders stopped by The Pivot podcast and explained his viewpoint.

“We stereotype everything,” said Sanders. “You know, I just got in trouble for being honest about stereotypes, but it’s the truth. … If you look over the history of our game, and you look at the quarterbacks and look at the defensive linemen…”

Sanders went on to explain that he’s unphased.

Luckily for Sanders, he’s got the support of Shaquille O’Neal who recently backed the coach.

“Ain’t nothing wrong with that,” O’Neal said of Sanders’ rationale. “There ain’t nothing wrong with what he said. You know why I have discipline? You know why I don’t get in trouble? You know why I don’t do dumb s—? Daddy would have whooped my a–.” Shaq revealed on The Big Podcast.

The comments Deion made are triggering for a lot of people and their upbringing which makes finding common ground impossible. In the end, the topic will always be a subject people will have to agree to disagree on.

For now, you can watch Coach Prime’s full interview on The Pivot below.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA3 days ago
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Hot Girl Homecoming: Megan Thee Stallion Announces First 2023 Concert As March Madness Music Festival Headliner In Houston
Houston, TX2 days ago
Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2023 Oscars: See the Style Winners and Losers
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner's Decision to Skip This Family Gathering Could Speak Volumes
Jupiter, FL14 hours ago
Run, Forrest: Footage Surfaces Of Floyd Mayweather Confronting Jake Paul In Miami, YouTuber Challenges Boxer To ‘Real Fight’
Miami, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy