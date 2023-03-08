Meet the Toledo area's Division I wrestling state qualifiers for 2023

Perrysburg has qualified a school-record 10 wrestlers to the state wrestling tournament this weekend, including three who are looking to defend their titles.

The Yellow Jackets head up a contingent of 26 local Division I competitors that have earned a coveted spot in this weekend's state tournament.

“I'm super proud to get 10,” Perrysburg coach Scott Burnett said. “It's a testament to our coaching and what we've all done as a program. We've got to have a great week of practice, continue to pick our kids up the right way and keep them confident. We'll go down there and try to score as many points as we can.”

The tournament, which will be held at Ohio State University's Schottenstein Center, begins at 1 p.m. on Friday with all three divisions and girls. The championship quarterfinals will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday with the championship semifinals to be held at 5:30 p.m. that night.

The championship finals will be held on Sunday at 5 p.m.

Perrysburg’s Joey Blaze, who will wrestle at Purdue, is one of only two undefeated wrestlers in the D-I field.

Perrysburg had eight place winners last year but finished second as a team to perennial power Lakewood St. Edward, 176.0-165½.

St. Edward, which has qualifiers in all 14 weight classes, has won seven straight team titles and 23 of the last 25.

The local qualifiers look to cap off a culmination of years of hard work to reach the ultimate goal of capturing a state title in Columbus.

State qualifiers by school: Perrysburg 10, Fremont Ross, 4, Whitmer 3, Clay 2, Waite 2, Anthony Wayne 2, Findlay 1, St. Francis 1, St. John’s 1.

106 pounds

Aidan Autullo, Fremont Ross

■ Year: Freshman

■ Record: 33-15

■ State ranking: Unranked

■ District place: Fourth

Ayden Dodd, Perrysburg

■ Year: Freshman

■ Record: 38-8

■ State ranking: No. 6

■ District place: Third

113 pounds

Garrison Weisner, Clay

■ Year: Freshman

■ Record: 41-6

■ State ranking: No. 6

■ District place: Third

120 pounds

Marcus Blaze, Perrsburg

■ Year: Sophomore

■ Record: 48-1

■ State ranking: No. 1

■ District place: First

■ Place history: State champion at 113 last year.

Jaiden Sarabia, Whitmer

■ Year: Sophomore

■ Record: 38-7

■ State ranking: No. 9

■ District place: Third

Micah Medina, Clay

■ Year: Senior

■ Record: 20-4

■ State ranking: No. 4

■ District place: Second

■ Place history: Sixth last season at 113, seven in 2021 at 106.

126 pounds

Phoenix Contos, Waite

■ Year: Sophomore

■ Record: 41-3

■ State ranking: No. 1

■ District place: Third

Ryan Avalos, Perrysburg

■ Year: Senior

■ Record: 26-2

■ State ranking: No. 2

■ District place: First

■ Place history: Second at 120 last year, fifth at 106 in 2021.

Gage Ross, Fremont Ross

■ Year: Senior

■ Record: 29-11

■ State ranking: No. 24

■ District place: Fourth

132 pounds

Austin Smith, Waite

■ Year: Senior

■ Record: 23-11

■ State ranking: Unranked

■ District place: Fourth

Bakari Scott, Fremont Ross

■ Year: Senior

■ Record: 32-12

■ State ranking: Unranked

■ District place: Second

Cole Evans, Perrysburg

■ Year: Sophomore

■ Record: 29-6

■ State ranking: No. 7

■ District place: Third

■ Place history: State champion at 106 last year.

138 pounds

Diego Chavez, Perrysburg

■ Year: Junior

■ Record: 26-9

■ State ranking: No. 10

■ District place: Second

Jayce Frymire, Fremont Ross

■ Year: Sophomore

■ Record: 34-10

■ State ranking: No. 22

■ District place: Fourth

144 pounds

Ethan Mitchell, Findlay

■ Year: Senior

■ Record: 34-8

■ State ranking: No. 9

■ District place: Third

Jeremy Ginter, Whitmer

■ Year: Junior

■ Record: 26-2

■ State ranking: No. 3

■ District place: First

■ Place history: Second at 132 last year, third at 126 in 2021.

A.J. Parrish, Perrysburg

■ Year: Senior

■ Record: 25-6

■ State ranking: Unranked

■ District place: Fourth

150 pounds

Wynton Denkins, Perrysburg

■ Year: Senior

■ Record: 47-2

■ State ranking: No. 1

■ District place: First

■ Place history: Second at 150 last season.

157 pounds

Jake Wood, Perrysburg

■ Year: Junior

■ Record: 37-5

■ State ranking: No. 8

■ District place: First

160 pounds

Isaiah Schlegel, Whitmer

■ Year: Senior

■ Record: 32-12

■ State ranking: No. 13

■ District place: Fourth

165 pounds

Joey Blaze, Perrysburg

■ Year: Senior

■ Record: 40-0

■ State ranking: No. 1

■ District place: First

■ Place history: State champion at 144 last year, state champ at 138 in 2021.

175 pounds

Andrew Liber, St. Francis

■ Year: Senior

■ Record: 43-4

■ State ranking: No. 4

■ District place: Third

Myles Takats, Perrysburg

■ Year: Senior

■ Record: 47-2

■ State ranking: No. 1

■ District place: First

■ Place history: Second at 165 last year

190 pounds

Gage Yackee, St. John’s

■ Year: Junior

■ Record: 34-2

■ State ranking: No. 10

■ District place: Third

Luke Wymer, Anthony Wayne

■ Year: Senior

■ Record: 36-17

■ State ranking: No. 30

■ District place: Fourth

215 pounds

Tommy Ling, Anthony Wayne

■ Year: Senior

■ Record: 45-9

■ State ranking: No. 19

■ District place: Fourth