Meet the Toledo area's Division I wrestling state qualifiers for 2023

Perrysburg has qualified a school-record 10 wrestlers to the state wrestling tournament this weekend, including three who are looking to defend their titles.
The Yellow Jackets head up a contingent of 26 local Division I competitors that have earned a coveted spot in this weekend's state tournament.
“I'm super proud to get 10,” Perrysburg coach Scott Burnett said. “It's a testament to our coaching and what we've all done as a program. We've got to have a great week of practice, continue to pick our kids up the right way and keep them confident. We'll go down there and try to score as many points as we can.”
The tournament, which will be held at Ohio State University's Schottenstein Center, begins at 1 p.m. on Friday with all three divisions and girls. The championship quarterfinals will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday with the championship semifinals to be held at 5:30 p.m. that night.
The championship finals will be held on Sunday at 5 p.m.
Perrysburg’s Joey Blaze, who will wrestle at Purdue, is one of only two undefeated wrestlers in the D-I field.
Perrysburg had eight place winners last year but finished second as a team to perennial power Lakewood St. Edward, 176.0-165½.
St. Edward, which has qualifiers in all 14 weight classes, has won seven straight team titles and 23 of the last 25.
The local qualifiers look to cap off a culmination of years of hard work to reach the ultimate goal of capturing a state title in Columbus.
State qualifiers by school: Perrysburg 10, Fremont Ross, 4, Whitmer 3, Clay 2, Waite 2, Anthony Wayne 2, Findlay 1, St. Francis 1, St. John’s 1.
106 pounds
Aidan Autullo, Fremont Ross
■ Year: Freshman
■ Record: 33-15
■ State ranking: Unranked
■ District place: Fourth
Ayden Dodd, Perrysburg
■ Year: Freshman
■ Record: 38-8
■ State ranking: No. 6
■ District place: Third
113 pounds
Garrison Weisner, Clay
■ Year: Freshman
■ Record: 41-6
■ State ranking: No. 6
■ District place: Third
120 pounds
Marcus Blaze, Perrsburg
■ Year: Sophomore
■ Record: 48-1
■ State ranking: No. 1
■ District place: First
■ Place history: State champion at 113 last year.
Jaiden Sarabia, Whitmer
■ Year: Sophomore
■ Record: 38-7
■ State ranking: No. 9
■ District place: Third
Micah Medina, Clay
■ Year: Senior
■ Record: 20-4
■ State ranking: No. 4
■ District place: Second
■ Place history: Sixth last season at 113, seven in 2021 at 106.
126 pounds
Phoenix Contos, Waite
■ Year: Sophomore
■ Record: 41-3
■ State ranking: No. 1
■ District place: Third
Ryan Avalos, Perrysburg
■ Year: Senior
■ Record: 26-2
■ State ranking: No. 2
■ District place: First
■ Place history: Second at 120 last year, fifth at 106 in 2021.
Gage Ross, Fremont Ross
■ Year: Senior
■ Record: 29-11
■ State ranking: No. 24
■ District place: Fourth
132 pounds
Austin Smith, Waite
■ Year: Senior
■ Record: 23-11
■ State ranking: Unranked
■ District place: Fourth
Bakari Scott, Fremont Ross
■ Year: Senior
■ Record: 32-12
■ State ranking: Unranked
■ District place: Second
Cole Evans, Perrysburg
■ Year: Sophomore
■ Record: 29-6
■ State ranking: No. 7
■ District place: Third
■ Place history: State champion at 106 last year.
138 pounds
Diego Chavez, Perrysburg
■ Year: Junior
■ Record: 26-9
■ State ranking: No. 10
■ District place: Second
Jayce Frymire, Fremont Ross
■ Year: Sophomore
■ Record: 34-10
■ State ranking: No. 22
■ District place: Fourth
144 pounds
Ethan Mitchell, Findlay
■ Year: Senior
■ Record: 34-8
■ State ranking: No. 9
■ District place: Third
Jeremy Ginter, Whitmer
■ Year: Junior
■ Record: 26-2
■ State ranking: No. 3
■ District place: First
■ Place history: Second at 132 last year, third at 126 in 2021.
A.J. Parrish, Perrysburg
■ Year: Senior
■ Record: 25-6
■ State ranking: Unranked
■ District place: Fourth
150 pounds
Wynton Denkins, Perrysburg
■ Year: Senior
■ Record: 47-2
■ State ranking: No. 1
■ District place: First
■ Place history: Second at 150 last season.
157 pounds
Jake Wood, Perrysburg
■ Year: Junior
■ Record: 37-5
■ State ranking: No. 8
■ District place: First
160 pounds
Isaiah Schlegel, Whitmer
■ Year: Senior
■ Record: 32-12
■ State ranking: No. 13
■ District place: Fourth
165 pounds
Joey Blaze, Perrysburg
■ Year: Senior
■ Record: 40-0
■ State ranking: No. 1
■ District place: First
■ Place history: State champion at 144 last year, state champ at 138 in 2021.
175 pounds
Andrew Liber, St. Francis
■ Year: Senior
■ Record: 43-4
■ State ranking: No. 4
■ District place: Third
Myles Takats, Perrysburg
■ Year: Senior
■ Record: 47-2
■ State ranking: No. 1
■ District place: First
■ Place history: Second at 165 last year
190 pounds
Gage Yackee, St. John’s
■ Year: Junior
■ Record: 34-2
■ State ranking: No. 10
■ District place: Third
Luke Wymer, Anthony Wayne
■ Year: Senior
■ Record: 36-17
■ State ranking: No. 30
■ District place: Fourth
215 pounds
Tommy Ling, Anthony Wayne
■ Year: Senior
■ Record: 45-9
■ State ranking: No. 19
■ District place: Fourth
