Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of March 8, 2023

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of March 8, 2023, provided by Metro
Criminal Warrants Division. Anyone with information regarding these subjects, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Nashville’s Top 10 Most Wanted 1 De’tynn Q Smith
DOB: 10/13/2003
Wanted for Murder- 1st Degree- Premeditated, Attempted Murder- 1st degree- Premeditated, Aggravated Robbery, Weapon- Dangerous Felony
2 Jamion Wynn
DOB: 2/5/1995
Wanted for Murder- 1st Degree- Premeditated, Assault, Aggravated- Deadly Weapon
Last seen unknown
3 Waldin Rivera Paz
DOB: 5/3/1977
Wanted for Sexual Battery- Aggravated- Victim under 13, Assault, Domestic Bodily Injury x2
Last seen unknown
4 Keesean T. Campbell
DOB: 12/30/1998
Wanted for Homicide, Attempted Homicide, Robbery- Aggravated- Weapon or object x3, Theft of Property
Last seen in Hermitage
5 Adrian Abernathy
DOB: 8/5/1993
Wanted for Vehicular Homicide, Agg Assault x3, Felon in Possession of a Weapon, Theft of Motor Vehicle, Theft of Firearm, Reckless Endangerment, False Report
Last seen unknown
6 Brandon G. Martin
DOB: 11/21/1980
Wanted for Rape- Without Consent x2, Sexual Battery- Without Consent
Last seen unknown
7 Sadia Bonilla-Gomez
DOB: 10/1/1999
Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS: Homicide- Vehicular- Intoxication x2, Child abuse- Aggravated- Child 8 or less, Assault, Vehicular- 1st Offense, Assault, Domestic Bodily Injury
Last seen unknown
8 William D. Tribue
DOB: 6/2/1981
Wanted for Homicide- Vehicular- Intoxication, Assault, Vehicular- 1st Offense, Assault, Domestic Bodily Injury
Last seen unknown
9 India Bell
DOB: 8/9/2001
Wanted for Attempted Homicide
Last seen unknown
10 Daqwantay Ashford-Cain
DOB: 6/14/1993
Wanted for Burglary-Aggravated x2, Contempt-Conditional Bond Release x2, Failure to Appear
Last seen unknown
