The Star Press

Delaware County man gets 42 years for role in fatal overdose

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press,

5 days ago
MUNCIE, Ind. — An Eaton man on Wednesday was sentenced to 42 years in prison for his role in a local woman's overdose death.

A Delaware Circuit Court 5 jury last month found Curtis Blair Atkinson, 40, guilty of aiding, inducing or causing dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony that carried up to 40 years in prison.

Testimony indicated Atkinson and his girlfriend, Cynthia Crane, sold a 32-year-old woman the meth and fentanyl that caused her death in November 2020.

The victim, the mother of two children, was found deceased in an Eaton home.

Judge Thomas Cannon Jr. on Wednesday called Atkinson the "catalyst" in the events leading to the woman's death, and imposed a 38-year sentence for the conviction stemming from the overdose.

The judge added four years to the Eaton man's prison term as a result of two related convictions, for conspiring to deal drugs.

"This was a disgusting crime committed by a defendant who at best has serious character flaws," said Chief Deputy Prosecutor Zach Craig.

Chris Liggett, deputy chief of the Eaton Police Department, said that not long before the fatal overdose, the victim had survived another overdose after ingesting drugs purchased from Atkinson and co-defendant Crane.

In that case, he said, Atkinson had revived the victim with the use of Narcan, a medication used to counteract the symptoms of an opioid overdose.

Craig told the judge the earlier incident served "merely as a speed bump," in no way curtailing the defendant's drug-dealing activities.

Defense attorney Ron Smith called the fatal overdose a "tragic event," and recommended his client receive a minimum 20-year sentence.

Atkinson said he wanted "to tell (the victim's) family I'm sorry for the loss of their daughter."

After the sentence was imposed, he told the judge he intended to appeal his convictions.

The Delaware County man's record included earlier convictions for battery resulting in bodily injury, domestic battery, driving while intoxicated, interference with the reporting of a crime and resisting law enforcement.

Crane, now 35, is scheduled to stand trial Aug. 7 on charges including dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death.

In a release issued after Atkinson's sentencing, Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman said his office would "not allow drug dealers to prey on the weak and vulnerable in our community."

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

