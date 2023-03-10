Open in App
Flowery Branch, GA
The Times

'Counting down the days': Flowery Branch man selected as Gwinnett Stripers next PA announcer

By Brian Wellmeier,

1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IbJpu_0lCCQH5t00
Lifelong Atlanta Braves fan and Flowery Branch resident Cary Clayborn was a candidate to be the next PA announcer for the Braves. - photo by Scott Rogers

The resounding voice of Cary Clayborn, the Flowery Branch resident who was among the top 12 finalists considered for the Atlanta Braves’ public address announcer’s job, will still be heard by more than 10,000 fans – at Coolray Field, instead of Truist Park – when the Gwinnett Stripers gear up this season.

​​Clayborn, a project manager for AVI Systems, an audiovisual solutions company, has been a PA announcer for a number of programs for nearly 30 years. Last year, he became the head announcer for Buford High School’s varsity football team – a milestone he’d eyed a decade prior.

About a week after the Braves named Kevin Kraus to replace Casey Motter as their next PA announcer, Clayborn landed the job as Kraus’ successor with the Stripers, a AAA minor league baseball team and Braves affiliate.

“Once I wasn’t in the top three for the Braves (job), I sent in a resume and told them I was one of the 12 finalists for the Braves and I’d love to announce for the Stripers,” Clayborn said. “...a few days after the Braves announced Kevin had that job, the Stripers reached out to me. We did an interview and the next day they offered me the gig.”

On the morning of March 8, Clayborn was seated behind the microphone in the Stripers’ announcer’s booth for a formal photo shoot and a chance to hear his voice echo through the loudspeakers at Coolray Field for the first time. Ronald Acuña, Ozzie Albies and Freddie Freeman are just a few distinguished names of players to have worn a Stripers uniform.

“It was very cool,” Clayborn said. “I got to speak into the mic, hear how that sounds and get a feel for it…because it’s so close, that’s the great thing about this job for me. It’s literally 12 minutes from my driveway to the park.”

Clayborn went on to say he’s “really excited about the opportunity,” which he said provides more flexibility in that he can continue to announce Buford’s football games on Fridays in the fall.

“That’s huge for me, getting to do (both),” he said.

Clayborn described his current mentality as focused, driven, and he said he’s honored to join an organization that often serves as a last stop before entering the world of professional sports – both for athletes and, apparently, announcers as well.

“It’s all about perspective,” Clayborn said. “I don’t look at this as some sort of consolation prize at all. I look at it as a wonderful opportunity. You know, it’s AAA minor league baseball – it’s a big deal, and it’s going to be a great experience for me…I’m counting down the days until opening night.”

Opening night for the Gwinnett Stripers is March 31.

“It’s a Friday night,” he said. “They’ll have fireworks after the game, and we’ll be off and rolling.”

