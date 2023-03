Corydon Times-Republican

Missouri River runoff remains below average By NICK HYTREK nhytrek@siouxcityjournal.com, 5 days ago

By NICK HYTREK nhytrek@siouxcityjournal.com, 5 days ago

SIOUX CITY — Despite some improvement in drought conditions, runoff into the Missouri River above Sioux City remains below normal. February runoff into the river's ...