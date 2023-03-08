Open in App
Louisville, KY
See more from this location?
wdrb.com

Power crews a bright spot after more than a half million in the dark  | VIEWER RESPONSE

By Dale Woods - President, General Manager WDRB Media,

5 days ago
It's been a whirlwind the last few days, and that's putting it lightly. Destructive storms knocked out power to more than half a million people...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Louisville, KY newsLocal Louisville, KY
Louisville Metro Flood Protection System receiving $1 million for reconstruction project
Louisville, KY11 hours ago
Flood advisory for Louisville dam in southern Jefferson County cancelled
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Consignment store in Louisville's Highlands neighborhood closing its doors
Louisville, KY13 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Glendale ECTC facility to serve as onboarding training site for Ford battery plant in early years
Glendale, KY11 hours ago
Norton psychologist shares tips to help kids adjust to spring time change
Louisville, KY11 hours ago
Public asked to help name new park in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
Louisville, KY7 hours ago
1 dead, 1 injured after crashing car into steel beam support on Clark Memorial Bridge
Louisville, KY2 days ago
KYTC encouraging people celebrating St. Patrick's Day to drive sober
Louisville, KY11 hours ago
Pilot program aims to return hundreds of Louisville's vacant properties to rightful owners
Louisville, KY10 hours ago
Louisville-based Shady Rays growing nationally, opening retail store at Oxmoor Mall
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Driver in fatal crash on Clark Memorial Bridge Saturday charged with murder, DUI
Charlestown, IN20 hours ago
Home, garden remodeling show held in Louisville at Kentucky Exposition Center
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Metro Council committee interviewing 21 applicants to fill vacant seat
Louisville, KY16 hours ago
Family of Louisville man shot by US Marshal last year asking for federal investigation
Louisville, KY7 hours ago
Coroner identifies woman killed in single vehicle crash on Clark Memorial Bridge
Louisville, KY1 day ago
'Sports Park Social' events kick off this week at downtown Louisville park
Louisville, KY6 hours ago
'Don't get the dish' I Snarky Louisville chef brings in diners with food and sarcasm
Louisville, KY17 hours ago
JCPS principal arrested at Louisville middle school on his first day on the job
Louisville, KY11 hours ago
Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass hosting spring celebration on April 1
Simpsonville, KY12 hours ago
16-year-old taken to hospital after being shot on West Market Street, LMPD says
Louisville, KY2 days ago
44-year-old man dies after being shot by Jeffersonville Police, according to ISP
Jeffersonville, IN1 day ago
Louisville Urban League recommends more community voices be heard in FOP contract negotiations
Louisville, KY11 hours ago
Man taken to hospital after being shot in Algonquin neighborhood, Louisville police say
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Josh Young accused of Louisville shooting, ramming police vehicle
Louisville, KY16 hours ago
Man shot by Jeffersonville Police had 'PTSD,' according to mother
Jeffersonville, IN2 days ago
The 2nd Annual Burgoo Bash showcases Kentucky's Famous Stew
Louisville, KY21 hours ago
Heine Brothers union reaches tentative deal on 1st labor contract
Louisville, KY15 hours ago
CRAWFORD | Experience pays in LouCity's 3-1 season-opening win at Orange County
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Outdoor batting cage in Jeffersonville reopening for 10th season this week
Jeffersonville, IN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy