Madison, AL
WHNT News 19

Weather Authority visits Madison City Pre-K Class

By Jessica Camuto,

5 days ago

On Wednesday morning, Meteorologist Jessica Camuto had the opportunity to visit Pre-K students at Madison City Schools First Class Pre-K Center. The students were able to get outside and enjoy the morning sunshine before the clouds moved in by the afternoon.

While visiting, Jessica spoke to the students about weather safety, Storm Hunter 19, what it is like to be a meteorologist, and the difference between a ‘cookie watch’ and ‘cookie warning’; a tornado watch and a warning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OYsPJ_0lCCOqcW00

After learning about weather safety, the students made up their own pet tornadoes that they would be able to bring home with them. Along with taking home, the pet tornado each student had their very own coloring page book to help further their learning of weather!

If you are interested in the Weather Authority visiting your school, just send us an email!

