Anniston, AL
Calhoun Journal

Anniston Block Grant Applications Now Open

5 days ago

Photo byCalhoun Journal

March 8, 2023

Lee Evancho

Anniston, AL – Per the city of Anniston, the Community Development Department (CDBG) is soliciting Grant Applications for the programs listed below.

Grant Applications will be accepted until Friday, March 31, 2023.  A Grant Application Workshop will be held on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 11:00 AM CST at the City of Anniston Community Development Department (4309 McClellan Blvd, Anniston, AL 36206) to provide additional information to assist beginners and those who desire to strengthen their organization’s grant application. For More Information, contact the City of Anniston Community Development Department at: 256-231-7799.

The following grant applications are now available:

  • Public Facilities & Improvements / Economic Dev. / Housing Activities:
  • Public Services
  • CHDO Certification
  • HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME) Program

