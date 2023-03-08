NIU leading first-of-its-kind program to train teachers to become school psychologists

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Northern Illinois University has received a $5 million federal grant for a new program designed to help address a shortage of school psychologists in public schools.

The program, believed to be the first-of-its kind in Illinois, will start with three groups of eight educators drawn from school districts in northern Illinois.

Those educators will have three years of specialized training, mostly online, to become school psychologists at no cost, thanks to the grant funding.

NIU psychology professor Christine Malecki said when they’ve completed the program, they’ll be part-educators, part-psychologists and part-data analysts.

She said they’ll take on individualized case management, analyze districtwide mental health and resource trends, and help schools prioritize a focus on social and emotional well-being.

NIU said there’s a “critical shortage of K-12 school psychologists.” Malecki added that “there aren’t enough to meet even the basic need.”

Listen to our new podcast Courier Pigeon

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram