Suffolk County warns MTA: Bridge over LIRR could collapse any day

PORT JEFFERSON, N.Y. (1010 WINS/WCBS 880) — Leaders in Suffolk County are warning the MTA that a century-old Port Jefferson bridge over the Long Island Rail Road is in imminent danger of collapsing.

The 117-year-old Sheep Pasture Road bridge, which is jointly owned and maintained by the Town of Brookhaven and the MTA, is supported by wood beams and runs above the LIRR's Port Jefferson line.

Brookhaven Town Supervisor Ed Romaine said the wood is visibly rotting.

Romaine said the Department of Transportation has advised reducing its weight limit from "five tons to three tons."

That means firetrucks, ambulances and even bigger SUVs have to go around.

"They know that this is an unsafe bridge," Romaine said. "DOT has told them that, and for some reason they're not acting on anything."

Romaine said the town has applied for a grant from the state, but the onus should be on the MTA to build a new bridge.

However, the MTA said in a statement that it has "been working in collaboration with the Town of Brookhaven since January, including assisting with the town’s grant application for Bridge NY bridge replacement funds."

"We remain committed to collaboratively supporting the Town on this project," the agency added.