Cass County, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Sheriff’s Report

By Mandy Billings,

5 days ago
(Cass Co) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports six arrests.

Amanda Arnold, 32, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested March 6th on a warrant for Violation of Probation. Arnold was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held pending her later released on her own recognizance.

Joel Lary, 51, of Massena, was arrested March 4th for Driving While Revoked, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, OWI 2nd Offense and Felon in Control of Firearms. Lary was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond.

Matthew Paulsen, 27, of Adair, was arrested February 24th for Contempt of Court – Violation of a No Contact Order. Paulsen was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond.

Cody Baker, 31, of Atlantic, was arrested February 23rd for Sex Offender Registry Violation(s). Baker was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.

Anthony Karns, 44, of Wiota, was arrested February 22nd for Contempt of Court – Violation of a No Contact Order. Karns was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on his own recognizance.

Isaiah Carpenter, 20, of Griswold, was arrested February 21st for littering. This stems from an investigation regarding the dumping of household furniture over a bridge in rural Griswold. Carpenter was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was seen by a Magistrate Judge and released.

All criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in the court of law.

