‘I didn’t want to lose him all over again’: Fayetteville woman’s vase with father’s ashes in one piece after fire destroys apartments By Joe Jurney, 5 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Dawn Saunders’ apartment is almost unrecognizable. Her unit is on the top floor at the Bone Creek Apartment complex in Fayetteville. ...