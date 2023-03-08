Data shows Illinois workers had 7% pay growth in February

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois workers saw more than 7% pay growth in February compared to the previous February, new data shows.

ADP recently released its February 2023 National Employment Report and the accompanying Pay Insights, which measures job and pay growth, respectively. The reports found that Illinois workers who stayed in their role for the previous 12 months had a median salary of $59,300, a 7.6% increase from February of 2022.

These stats compare to a national median salary of $57,600 and median pay growth of 7.2% for job stayers.

The reports also found that nationally, the U.S. added 242,000 private sector jobs in February of 2023, with the largest net growth in the leisure and hospitality industry (83,000), followed by financial activities (62,000) and manufacturing (43,000). Only two out of 10 industries experienced a net loss: professional and business services (36,000) and construction (16,000).

Leisure and hospitality also provided the largest year-to-year pay growth among job stayers nationally, with a growth of 10.1% But, ADP found that people who change jobs experienced an even larger pay growth: 14.3%.

However, ADP said that pay growth for both job stayers and job changers slowed down in February. 7.2% pay growth for job stayers is the slowest pace of gain in 12 months while 14.3% pay growth for job changers is down from 14.9%.

When breaking down job and pay growth based on establishment size, ADP found that small businesses (1-50 employees) experienced the worst change in employment, losing 61,000 jobs, and the worst pay growth; businesses with one to 19 employees saw pay growth of 5.6% compared to growth above 7% for other demographics.

Mid-sized businesses (50-499 employees) experienced a job growth of 148,000 jobs while large businesses (500+ employees) added 160,000 jobs. Both demographics experienced around 7.5% pay growth.

By region, the western United States saw the largest job growth with 128,000 jobs added, followed by the South (94,000) and Northeast (37,000). The Midwest was the only region to experience job loss, losing 12,000 jobs.

Both the National Employment Report and Pay Insights can be found online .

