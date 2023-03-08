Open in App
Palm Springs, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police search for woman who fired a gun during attempted robbery at Palm Springs marijuana dispensary

By Samantha Lomibao,

5 days ago
Police are searching for a woman who witnesses said fired her gun during an attempted robbery of a marijuana dispensary in Palm Springs Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported at just before 9:30 a.m. at One Plant Dispensary at 2739 N Palm Canyon Drive.

Police were called to respond to reports of shots fired inside the dispensary.

"Witnesses say a woman wearing a black mask walked in the store, armed with a gun. As the security guard approached the suspect, the suspect fired a round toward the ground, near the feet of the security guard," police wrote in a news release.

“The security guard was able to wrestle the handgun away from that suspect," said Lieutenant Gustavo Araiza. The suspect then ran away before police arrived.

PSPD is now processing the gun, authorities said.

Police said the suspect is described as a woman in her mid-20’s, 5 feet and 8 inches tall, with red hair and a thin build.

She was last seen wearing blue latex gloves, a blue jacket, black pants, and tan high-top shoes. Witnesses say she also had a black backpack.

If you have any additional information, you are asked to contact the PSPD Investigations Division at 760-323-8121. Anonymous information can also be provided via Crime Stoppers at 760-347-7867.

Just last year, a vehicle drove by One Plant and fired several rounds toward the business. Bullets damaged their storefront and shattered their windows.

Lt. Ariaza tells us police are actively working to prevent more incidents like these.

“What we try to do is identify kind of like the suspicious behavior beforehand," he explained. "But in this scenario the person approach did a roundabout face, likely because they saw a customer or vehicle in the area and then ended up coming back later to attempt this crime.”

