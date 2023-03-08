Open in App
Brooklyn, NY
FastBreak on FanNation

Mikal Bridges Makes NBA History With Brooklyn Nets On Tuesday Night

By Brett Siegel,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qN9mW_0lCCKVQD00

Mikal Bridges made NBA history in the Brooklyn Nets' 118-96 victory over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night.

Giving up Kevin Durant was not an ideal scenario for the Brooklyn Nets at this season's trade deadline, but they made the most of it by acquiring Cameron Johnson, Mikal Bridges and a surplus of draft picks.

Johnson has played really well for the Nets, but Bridges has suddenly turned into this team's best scoring option and he is blossoming into a star in Brooklyn.

On Tuesday night against the Houston Rockets , Bridges scored a game-high 30 points on 9-20 shooting, including four made three-pointers. This was Bridges' fifth game with at least 30 points since joining the Nets, where as he only had one such game with the Phoenix Suns earlier this season.

Now through ten games with the Nets, Bridges is averaging 26.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 52.6 percent from the floor, 48.1 percent from three-point range and 92.2 percent from the free-throw line.

As a result, Mikal Bridges is the first player in NBA history to average ta least 25 points per game while shooting 50 percent from the floor, 40 percent from three-point range and 90 percent from the free-throw line in the first ten games with a team.

Bridges has been incredible for the Nets thus far and being just 26-years-old, his future in Brooklyn is extremely bright.

"He is very unselfish,” head coach Jacque Vaughn said of his young star after Tuesday's game. “He gives up his time, his knowledge in the locker room, during the games. So it's really been a joy to be around and learn him as an individual."

The Nets are now 37-28 on the season and they are 2.5 games ahead of the Miami Heat for the 6-seed in the Eastern Conference.

In the midst of a three-game win streak now, Mikal Bridges and the Nets will look to extend their win streak to four games when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks , the best team in the league, on Thursday night.

Be sure to catch up on the newest episode of The Fast Break Podcast hosted by Fastbreak's own Brett Siegel !

Streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify , The Fast Break Podcast takes you inside the league with the latest news, intel, rumors and interviews from those close to the action for all 30 teams. Be on the lookout for a new episodes every Friday.

