Victorville Daily Press

Prep Baseball: Victor Valley fends off Oak Hills in a DSL/MRL showdown

By Jose Quintero, Victorville Daily Press,

5 days ago
Jose Santana tossed five solid innings and AJ Sera delivered a key pinch-hit single in the bottom of the fifth on Tuesday afternoon to help the Victor Valley baseball team to a 6-5 victory over Oak Hills.

The Bulldogs scored four runs in the five innings Santana worked, but he allowed one earned run. He struck out two batters, didn’t walk a batter and gave up six hits while picking up the victory.

The Jackrabbits took a three-run lead in the bottom of the fifth inning after loading the bases with no outs. AJ Sera pinch hit for Benjamin Seidenkranz and laced a single to left field to score Andrew Yepez and Jeremiah Avila.

But the Bulldogs were able to escape the jam as Carlos Estrella forced three pop ups to end the inning.

Oak Hills struck for two runs in the top of the sixth inning after two runners got on base. Tyler Martinez hit a leadoff double, and then advanced to third base on a wild pitch to George Malone, who drew a walk. Malone then stole second base and then came around to score on a double from Keith Williams.

But just as Oak Hills escaped the no-outs jam, so did Victor Valley as Isaac Figueroa retired the next three batters.

The Jackrabbits went down in order in the bottom of the sixth inning and Oak Hills threatened again in the top of the seventh after Jacob Webster and Aiden Caporale drew a pair of walks.

David Gutierrez struck out Austin Allen, then Martinez popped out to second base before Malone struck out to end the game.

For Victor Valley, Jadon Mollinedo and Patrick Singer both led the offense by going 3 for 4 with a RBI and a run. Gutierrez ended 2 for 4 with two runs, and notched the save with two strikeouts.

For Oak Hills, Aiden Caporale went 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs; Keith Williams went 1 for 3 with two RBI; and George Maline went 1 for 3 with a RBI and a run. Tyler Martinez and Jacob Webster both went 1 for 3 with a run.

Oak Hills (4-3) begins Mojave River League play at home against Hesperia on Thursday afternoon, while Victor Valley (4-5) is back in action Friday at Barstow.

Oak Hills 100 022 0 — 5 7 2

Victor Valley 102 120 x — 6 12 4

