Let's recap an unBEARable week

This has been an unBEARably hectic week (wink, wink, nudge, nudge) in Kentucky’s statehouse and on the gubernatorial campaign trail and in Louisville, just in general. Let’s dive in.

On the #KYGA23 front

The clock is tickin’ to get bills through both chambers and to Gov. Andy Beshear’s desk ahead of the veto period, and some key measures are cutting it real close. A handful of bills targeting Eastern Kentucky housing and recovery are still in the shell bill phase. Medical marijuana – looking at you, Senate Bill 47 – has yet to have a committee vote.

In a rare move, Rep. Killian Timoney’s bill to ban gray machines – House Bill 594 – got tabled on the House floor Friday. But shortly before this newsletter is due to the editors, the House resurrected the measure Wednesday afternoon and passed it. Time for the Senate.

Last Thursday was a big day for anti-wokeness. First thing in the morning, a bill to limit where drag shows can be passed out of committee. Then, in a whirlwind afternoon, an amended version of a bill to ban gender-affirming medical care for trans kids flew through committee and the House. (Here's where the latter goes from here.)

Sports betting unanimously passed a House committee Wednesday and the bill sponsor feels good about its chances in the House and, if he gets one or two more votes, in the Senate.

On the #kygov front

The attack ads have arrived. The first honor goes to frontrunner Daniel Cameron, courtesy of the Commonwealth PAC – a pro-Kelly Craft unit. Cue bear jokes.

Four of the leading Republicans faced off in the first debate of Kentucky’s gubernatorial season Tuesday night. Check out our takeaways from the event. Next debate is hosted by Kentucky Sports Radio in April.