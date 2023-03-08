Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

'My child is not a runaway': Mother of missing Indianapolis teen is pleading for your help

By John Tufts, Indianapolis Star,

5 days ago

Alisha Hollowell has already lost one child — she doesn't want to lose a second.

Her oldest daughter, 17-year-old Shariah Williams, was supposed to be home Feb. 23 after school. She was supposed to do chores, scrub dishes, then finish her homework. Hollowell said they were going to watch a movie together. Later, Williams was supposed to be in her room, drawing or painting. Or playing with her baby sister, Aamira, who's one-and-a-half.

Investigation: Police don't always rush to find missing children. In some cities, anyone over 10 is on their own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KIo4f_0lCCKIC000

Williams was supposed to be doing a lot of things with her family last week. But she didn't.

"My child is in danger," Hollowell said. "She's missing," who waited a couple of hours, thinking maybe Williams had stopped at a friend's house, before getting in touch with police.

Calls to Williams' phone went straight to voicemail, Hollowell said, which worried her. The Indianapolis mother said her daughter always answers her phone, or calls back quickly. It's been more than a week, and there's been no word from Williams.

Police officers who visited with Hollowell took a statement and then gave her a blue card with a case number.

"We have reason to believe she is safe," Lt. Shane Foley said in a news release issued Friday, March 10, by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. "If anyone has information contrary to this, they can contact our Missing Persons unit."

IMPD continues to classify Williams as a runaway, a term that causes Hollowell to bristle.

"My child is not a runaway," Hollowell said. "She is missing. She's beautiful, outspoken, smart, respectable, artistic and is so talented... I'm trying to stay strong. I had a stillborn baby girl two years ago, and I was eight months pregnant, so it feels like this has all been coming back-to-back. But I'm trying to stay strong and get my 17-year-old home."

Hollowell said the family has hired a private investigator and is asking the public for help in finding Williams, who is 5'4" and weighs 120 Ibs, a 17-year-old Black student of North Central High School who was last seen on Feb. 23 wearing a black sweatshirt, and black bellbottom jeans.

More: Silver, amber and blue: What you need to know about Indiana missing persons alerts

Mother has message for missing teen daughter: 'We love you. We're looking for you.'

Hollowell had this message for her daughter:

"Shariah I love you; I miss you. I am doing everything in my power to find you and bring you home safely. Aamira loves you and she misses you too... We love you. We're looking for you."

‘I will be there’: Indy nurse adopts teen mother of preemie triplets to keep family together

More: Ohio man accused of trafficking after missing teens from Evansville, Greenwood found

Hollowell wants their lives to return to normal, to sit and watch movies again, to ask about how her day at school went, to be amazed by the next painting Williams creates, saying she would often rush to find her mother and proudly show off her work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gRnwE_0lCCKIC000

The last drawing Williams made was a self-portrait. Colored in vibrant orange, the picture is of a young girl with full, thick hair wearing looping gold jewelry. In stark contrast to the orange, one turquoise blue eye stares out over an empty bedroom where the portrait is hung.

The artist who drew it is supposed to be there, but isn't.

Investigation: What happens when a child disappears in America?

John Tufts covers evening breaking and trending news for the Indianapolis Star. Send him a news tip at JTufts@Gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 'My child is not a runaway': Mother of missing Indianapolis teen is pleading for your help

